Skull found over 20 years ago on a Duchesne County fence could belong to missing woman, police say

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a woman who possibly went missing over 20 years ago.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant on a property in northwest Duchesne County on March 13, 2001.

During the search, the office said deputies found a human skull being held by a fence wire that surrounded the property.



At the time, authorities believed the skill was from a nearby Native American burial ground. It wasn’t until a recent anthropological analysis that it was determined that the skull belonged to a “modern” woman.

The sheriff’s office said the skull could belong to a Hispanic woman between the ages of 17 and 25 who went missing sometime between 1981 and 2001.

The office released a composite sketch recreation of what the woman could have looked like.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the woman to contact the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

KSL has contacted the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office about the original search warrant.