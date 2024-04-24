On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Skull found over 20 years ago on a Duchesne County fence could belong to missing woman, police say

Apr 24, 2024, 3:16 PM

A composite image showing what authorities believe a missing woman looked like before her remains w...

A composite image showing what authorities believe a missing woman looked like before her remains were found in Duchesne County, Utah, in 2001.(Duchesne County Sheriff's Office )

(Duchesne County Sheriff's Office )

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a woman who possibly went missing over 20 years ago.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant on a property in northwest Duchesne County on March 13, 2001.

During the search, the office said deputies found a human skull being held by a fence wire that surrounded the property.


At the time, authorities believed the skill was from a nearby Native American burial ground. It wasn’t until a recent anthropological analysis that it was determined that the skull belonged to a “modern” woman.

The sheriff’s office said the skull could belong to a Hispanic woman between the ages of 17 and 25 who went missing sometime between 1981 and 2001.

The office released a composite sketch recreation of what the woman could have looked like.

A composite image showing what authorities believe a missing woman looked like before her remains were found in Duchesne County, Utah, in 2001.

A composite image showing what authorities believe the missing woman looked like before her remains were found in Duchesne County, Utah, in 2001. (Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office )

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the woman to contact the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

KSL has contacted the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office about the original search warrant.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Mark Jones

What Utah hunters should know about upcoming spring turkey hunts

Spring turkey hunts are about to get underway in Utah. And the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says there is still time to purchase a permit. 

55 minutes ago

Players, coaches and management of the now inactive Arizona Coy0tes arrived in Utah on Wednesday mo...

Karah Brackin

Hockey fans turn out at the airport to welcome arrival of new NHL team

Players, coaches and management of the now inactive Arizona Coy0tes arrived in Utah on Wednesday morning ahead of the NHL in Utah party Wednesday afternoon at the Delta Center. 

3 hours ago

Some Utahns were reunited with their cat after they accidentally shipped it to California with an A...

Eliza Pace

Utahns reunited with pet cat they accidentally shipped with Amazon return

Some Utahns got the surprise of their life when they got a call that their missing cat was found in Los Angeles. 

3 hours ago

One of two controlled detonations of old dynamite is seen in Holladay on April 24, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Crews detonate ‘ancient dynamite’ sticks found in Holladay home

Hazmat crews detonated old explosives that were found in a Salt Lake County home early Wednesday morning after evacuating dozens of nearby houses.

9 hours ago

Summer travel is about to take flight. That means a whole lot of points and miles being used and ea...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Thieves are going after your frequent flier mileage: how you can safeguard those miles and points

Summer travel is about to take flight. That means a whole lot of points and miles being used and earned, and cybercriminals know it.

17 hours ago

One of the tennis courts that used to be available to the public but now closed due to repeated van...

Debbie Worthen

Some Salt Lake high school facilities closed to the public due to irresponsible dog owners

The Granite School District says irresponsible dog owners are forcing the closure of some high school tennis courts that used to be open to the public.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Skull found over 20 years ago on a Duchesne County fence could belong to missing woman, police say