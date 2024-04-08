On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Utah nonprofit launches helpline for Indigenous people experiencing domestic and sexual violence

Apr 8, 2024, 11:40 AM

The press conference announcing the Restoring Ancestral Winds hotline on Monday....

The press conference announcing the Restoring Ancestral Winds hotline on Monday. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — A new statewide helpline aimed at helping Indigenous communities with domestic and sexual violence has opened its lines.

Restoring Ancestral Winds, a Utah-based nonprofit, launched the hotline Monday morning. Utah House Minority Leader Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, said this has been in the works for four years.

As a Co-Chair of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Relatives Task Force, Romero said this step forward means a major shift when looking at lives impacted. She said although the ingenious community makes up a smaller population, the rates of murder and people going missing are higher.

Legislators pushing to extend task force for missing, murdered Indigenous people

“I think when we’re talking about our Indigenous communities in Utah in particular, a lot of times they’re not seen. And they were here before many of us were,” Romero said.

According to the National Violence Against Women Survey, the average annual rate of rape and sexual assault among American Indians is 3.5 times higher than other races.

She said that moving forward, several other pieces of legislation need to be passed to better protect our neighbors in Indigenous communities.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2...

Seung Min Kim and Collin Binkley, Associated Press

President Joe Biden will unveil his new plan to give student loan relief to many new borrowers

President Joe Biden will announce a significant new plan next week to cancel federal student loan debt for new categories of borrowers.

3 days ago

Bryce Canyon National Park in March, 2024. (Gina Wade)...

Associated Press

Florida man killed after fall in Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park

The husband of Florida's Senate president has died after falling while the couple was hiking in Utah.

4 days ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, here on February 18, will have surgery under full anesth...

Tamar Michaelis, Benjamin Brown and Jessie Gretener, CNN

Netanyahu to have hernia surgery under full anesthesia, deputy PM to temporarily step in

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have surgery under full anesthesia for a hernia, his office said in a statement.

8 days ago

President Joe Biden speaks on his economic plan for the country at Abbots Creek Community Center on...

Katie Lobosco, CNN

Why student loan forgiveness remains a key issue for the Biden campaign even after Supreme Court loss

When Americans head to the polls in November, President Joe Biden will have had a direct effect on the household finances of about 4 million of them: He canceled their student loan debt.

9 days ago

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress a...

Arlette Saenz and Betsy Klein, CNN

Biden campaign makes direct appeal to Haley supporters in new digital ad

The ad features clips of the former president calling Haley a “birdbrain,” ”a very angry person” and “not presidential timber.”

10 days ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions at a press conference in Sacramento, Calif., ...

Associated Press

California governor to deploy 500 surveillance cameras to Oakland to fight crime

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says hundreds of high-tech surveillance cameras are coming to the city of Oakland and surrounding freeways to battle crime.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah nonprofit launches helpline for Indigenous people experiencing domestic and sexual violence