Wednesday temblor was aftershock from Magna 2020 earthquake

Jun 21, 2023, 5:54 PM | Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 2:28 pm

MAGNA, Utah — A small earthquake that registered 2.5 shook Magna and the surrounding area just before noon on Wednesday.

It was enough to remind people of the damage that the 2020 earthquake caused. That incident sent bricks falling along Main Street and seriously damaged a couple of buildings.

It also damaged the Angel Moroni atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,

Workers had been preparing the temple for renovations, including a substantial upgrade to the temple’s foundation to help keep it structurally sound in an earthquake.

That work will last into 2026.

“Shook long enough for you know, shelves to fall over and food to go flying,” Sheila Baird said recalling the earthquake from more than three years ago. “Yeah, it just, just, everything shook for just a couple of seconds. I mean, it was obvious it was an earthquake.”

That 2.5 Wednesday was not nearly as strong as the 5.7 from March of 2020 or even the 4.6 aftershocks that followed.

Still, it was enough for some on Wednesday.

Daisy Locano says it struck while she ate lunch Wednesday.

“I kind of was waiting for the big one,” she laughed. “I don’t know, maybe the big one is coming again.”

Instead, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations it’s yet another aftershock of that 2020 quake. They’ve logged about 2,800 of the aftershocks.

Locano said, “That one was a big earthquake. I jumped out from my bed right away when I felt my bed shaking. The house shaked really bad.”

But Wednesday, people were grateful.

“The other one shook long enough for you know, shelves to fall over and food to go flying, but that didn’t even shake our food or anything,” Baird said.

Wednesday’s aftershock was over just about as quickly as it started. Hopefully, it will be forgotten within a matter of days.

Baird agreed. “Ended really quick,” she said.

The Wednesday quake was centered about two and a half miles northeast of Magna. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, about 60 people called in to report it.

