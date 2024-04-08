Salvage crews have begun removing containers from the ship that collapsed Baltimore’s Key bridge
Apr 8, 2024, 8:47 AM
(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
An Idaho white supremacist prison gang member accused of escaping from a Boise hospital that left three corrections officers with gunshot wounds is now due to have a court hearing Monday afternoon.
10 minutes ago
Millions of spectators along a narrow corridor stretching from Mexico to the U.S. to Canada eagerly awaited Monday's celestial sensation — a total eclipse of the sun — even as forecasters called for clouds.
2 hours ago
When a truck carrying over 100,000 salmon crashed and overturned in Oregon, it might have spelled disaster for the fish aboard, which were intended to replenish local populations in the Imnaha River.
5 hours ago
Excited eclipse watchers, watch out: Weather could complicate attempts to see the epic astronomical phenomenon in parts of the Southwest.
15 hours ago
A Southwest Airlines jet returned to Denver Sunday morning after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
16 hours ago
A Powerball player in Oregon won a jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion on Sunday, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.
17 hours ago
