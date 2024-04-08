On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
2 people killed, shooter also dead at Las Vegas law office, police say

Apr 8, 2024, 2:42 PM

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting in Summerlin, Nevada, on April 8. (KVVU via CNN Newsourc...

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting in Summerlin, Nevada, on April 8. (KVVU via CNN Newsource)

(KVVU via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CNN


(CNN) — Two people are dead following a shooting at a law office in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

The male suspect is also dead after taking his own life, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a news conference. The victims were identified as a man and a woman.

It is unclear how the suspect and the victims knew each other, according to police.

Around 10 a.m., authorities responded to calls about an active shooter incident on the fifth floor of a six-story building located at 10801 West Charleston Blvd.

There is no longer a threat to the community, according to McMahill. Still, hundreds of people that had been in the building at the time are still being evaluated after being evacuated.

Officials are also actively looking at the suspect’s vehicle, McMahill added. At this time, a motive has not been identified.

