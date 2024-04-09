On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Delta Air Lines will soon update the way it boards passengers

Apr 9, 2024, 1:37 PM | Updated: 1:44 pm

Delta Air Lines planes line up at New York's LaGuardia Airport in an April 2024 photo. Mandatory Cr...

Delta Air Lines planes line up at New York's LaGuardia Airport in an April 2024 photo. Mandatory Credit: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JORDAN VALINSKY, CNN


KSLTV.com

New York (CNN) — Delta Air Lines flyers will soon board its planes in a new way that might remind them of the past.

Beginning May 1, the airline will board customers by numbered zones, a change that largely reverts back to process it used until early 2019, before changing to its current process of boarding by named categories (i.e. cabins, status and ticket types).

Delta will maintain the same boarding order, but the categories will be called “zones,” beginning with zone 1 and ending with zone 8.

For example, “Pre-Boarding” and “First Class” categories will be called zone 1, the “Comfort+” category is being changed to zone 3 and the “Main Cabin” groups will now be grouped in zones 5 through 7, before ending with “Basic Economy” now in zone 8.

The airline said in a statement that the new numbered boarding zones “provide customers with more clarity” about the boarding process and will be used on all Delta flights.

The new numbered zones will be printed on customers’ boarding passes.

End of a five-year system

Next month’s changes means the end of a five-year boarding process that Delta changed to board its plane on the branded fares that customers’ purchased as part of an effort to bring “consistency, simplicity and clarity to the gate and boarding experience.”

It also introduced colors on gate screens and electronic boarding passes to the boarding process to help flyers identify their zone, which the airline will keep using.

“Zone boarding, an aviation standard for decades, will soon be a thing of the past for Delta customers,” the airline said in a 2018 release. It also expanded the number of boarding groups to “encourage fewer customers to line up in the gate area at any one time.”

Delta will be keeping the same number of zones, too.

Every minutes counts when boarding

Of course, any flyer knows that boarding is usually a chaotic process that no US carrier has exactly nailed down.

United Airlines recently changed its boarding procedure for economy class passengers, with window seat passengers boarding first, followed by middle seat and then aisle seats. The airline said the process saves “up to two minutes of boarding time.”

“Saving even one minute in airplane turn time can sum up to several hundred million dollars per year for a large airline,” John Milne of Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, previously told CNN. Milne’s co-authored more than 20 journal articles on the topic of airplane boarding.

Milne says the time savings come down to better utilizing a key airline resource –airplanes – adding “particularly large savings for an airline result when the boarding time reduction leads to offering an additional flight during the day.”

American Airlines switched to a nine-group boarding system in 2017 and made some tweaks to that system in 2023.

CNN’s Pete Muntean contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

It’s shaping up to be a long wildfire season, with Texas already seeing its largest blaze in re...

Ty O'Neil, The Associated Press

US wildfires are getting bigger and more complex, prompting changes in firefighting workforce

It’s shaping up to be a long wildfire season, with Texas already seeing its largest blaze in recorded history and firefighters becoming overwhelmed with recent blazes in Virginia.

4 minutes ago

Lunchables have too much sodium Consumer Reports says....

Parija Kavilanz and Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Consumer Reports says Lunchables ‘should not be allowed on menu’ for schools

Consumer Reports warned on Tuesday that the school cafeteria versions of Lunchables is packed with too much sodium.

7 minutes ago

Tourists ride on camels next to the Pyramid of Khufu on the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirt...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

When is the next total solar eclipse? It depends on how far you’re willing to travel

Monday’s total solar eclipse, one of the most highly anticipated events of 2024, has come and gone. Millions of people were in the path of totality, where the moon completely blocks the face of the sun from view, and sky-gazers enjoyed stunning views, despite cloudy conditions in some locations.

1 hour ago

Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Thea...

Maria Sherman, AP Music Writer

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to hit No. 1 on Billboard country albums chart

Beyoncé has made history once again. Her latest album, the epic “Act ll: Cowboy Carter,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart, making her the first Black woman to top the chart since its 1964 inception.

3 hours ago

A protestor holds a sign reading 'My Body My Choice' at a Women's March rally where Arizona Secreta...

Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

Arizona Supreme Court rules a century-old law banning nearly all abortions can be enforced

In a historic decision Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled the state must adhere to a 123-year-old penal code provision barring all abortions except in cases when “it is necessary to save” a pregnant person’s life.

3 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

Idaho teen arrested for alleged plans to attack a church for ISIS

The FBI arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly made plans to attack churches in Idaho and pledged his allegiance to ISIS, the Justice Department said.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Delta Air Lines will soon update the way it boards passengers