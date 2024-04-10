On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Panguitch area residents urged to be alert, prepared for evacuation after latest assessment at dam

Apr 9, 2024, 8:16 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

PANGUITCH — A Level 2 Emergency Situation has been posted for Panguitch Lake Dam while people in the area are urged to be prepared and alert for the possibility of evacuation. Earlier Tuesday, access to the dam, which still has snow and ice on it, was restricted, along with access to state Route 143.

“It is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents in the vicinity,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

The situation was elevated to Level 2, according to sheriff’s office, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday after the latest assessments by a “team of experts.” Level 3 would mean an evacuation in the area. Panguitch Creek flows from Panguitch Lake to the city of Panguitch.

The city’s population was a little less than 2,000 at the 2020 census, while it is currently listed at 1,840 by worldpopulationreview.com.

Transverse cracking was observed on the upper portion of the dam on Monday. The Utah Department of Transportation has closed a 17-mile stretch of S.R. 143 from Panguitch to just below the lake. S.R. 143 remains open above the lake to Brian Head and Parowan.

The Level 2 designation means there is a potential for dam failure. The office said:

Our teams are working tirelessly to monitor the situation and implement all necessary precautions. We urge the public to remain vigilant, follow all safety instructions, and prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

“While there is no immediate threat to public safety, the situation could rapidly evolve. We are closely monitoring the dam and are prepared to escalate our response if necessary,” the office said.

Residents of Panguitch and the surrounding areas are urged to be prepared for a possible evacuation if the situation is evaluated at level 3. The office said residents should be prepared in the following ways:

  • Stay Informed: Follow updates from official channels. We will communicate through all available resources, including reverse 911 calls, social media platforms, and local news outlets.
  • Evacuation Plan: Familiarize yourself with evacuation routes. Should evacuation be necessary, residents should proceed east towards Hatch as the primary evacuation route.
  • Emergency Kits: Ensure your emergency kits are ready and contain essential items such as water, food, medications, and important documents.
  • Inform Others: Please take some time to notify family, friends, and neighbors in the area to ensure they are prepared and have any assistance that may be needed.

“Please know that if a failure occurs, we feel there is plenty of time to conduct an orderly evacuation before the water reaches Panguitch,” the sheriff’s office said.

The lake was a natural lake that was turned into a reservoir through a series of water projects, starting as early as 1885, according to the state.

Panguitch Lake is situated at an elevation of 8,212 feet approximately 18 miles southwest of Panguitch, Utah. (U.S. Forest Service)

The Utah Division of Water Resources said the reservoir was 87% full and holding nearly 19,500 acre-feet of water on Tuesday morning.

The reservoir is also a popular fishing spot in the region. It’s home to rainbow trout, Bear Lake cutthroat trout and tiger trout, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

University of Utah professor teaches other refugees about science....

Mike Anderson

University of Utah professor helps refugees discover wonders of science

A professor at the University of Utah is putting the focus of his research on helping refugees get involved in science.

4 hours ago

Dylan Rounds has been missing since May 28, 2022. (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)...

Michael Houck

Remains presumed to be Dylan Rounds found in remote area of Utah

Authorities say they found the possible skeletal remains of the missing 19-year-old man on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Woman faces charges after Nevada animal remains found dumped in southern Utah

A bizarre investigation is unfolding in southern Utah, where authorities say dozens of animal remains were discovered at two dumping sites in the desert near Veyo. The animals — beloved pets belonging to families in the Las Vegas area.

5 hours ago

Evermore Park (Photo: Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Evermore Park to close permanently; new attraction to be announced

Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove announced it will close its doors for good. The owner of the park's property said he intends to unveil plans for a new attraction.

5 hours ago

A crash on U.S. 6 in Carbon County claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl, and sent her father to th...

Dan Rascon

UHP warns drivers to be cautious on US-6 in Spanish Fork after multiple crashes

The Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be careful on U.S. Highway 6 after a horrific crash and a semitruck fire shut down the road over the weekend.

5 hours ago

hydrologist sits in an office chair at an office desk...

Shelby Lofton

‘The unknowns really revolve around the weather’: Experts monitor spring runoff after above average winter

Now that it's spring following another above average snowpack, concerns over flooding in parts of the state are rising.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Panguitch area residents urged to be alert, prepared for evacuation after latest assessment at dam