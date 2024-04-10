On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

5 people arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia

Apr 10, 2024, 1:53 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on April 10, in Philadelphia....

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on April 10, in Philadelphia. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)

(WPVI via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DANNY FREEMAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) —Five people have been arrested and multiple firearms have been recovered after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in West Philadelphia, police say.

The shooting unfolded at roughly 2:30 p.m. at a park where about 1,000 people had gathered for a celebration, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said during a news conference.

At some point, a “large volume of gunfire” began, Bethel said. Police believe two groups in the park started exchanging gunfire. Officers stopped three males and one female suspect who were running, and recovered four weapons, Bethel said.

Another officer engaged with a 15-year-old male suspect, firing and striking the teen in his shoulder and leg, and recovered a weapon from him, the commissioner said. That suspect was then transferred to the hospital.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach, Bethel said. Another juvenile went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hands, Bethel said.

A law enforcement source told CNN earlier reports of a shooting prompted a police response to the Clara Muhammad Square.

A woman who says she was attending a nearby event for Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic religious celebration marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, said she was enjoying time with her family when she heard shots. Everyone around her began running, screaming, and getting on the ground and as she ran, she frantically searched for her son, then her mom, brothers, and grandmother.

“We were just running and running and one of my family members got shot in the stomach,” Najah Bey told CNN affiliate WPVI, later sharing it was her cousin who was wounded.

She said “hundreds” of people had been attending the event.

“We don’t know who was shooting, where the shots came from, but people started shooting and everyone just started running. You have babies, elderly people, everybody was just there to enjoy themselves, and now we end up at the emergency room.”

“You can’t even have a celebration without having to worry about somebody getting shot,” Bey added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the shooting reports and is on the scene, a spokesperson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is recallin...

Associated Press

Ford recalls nearly 43,000 SUVs due to gas leaks that can cause fires, but remedy won’t fix leaks

Ford is recalling nearly 43,000 small SUVs because gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires. But the recall remedy does not include repairing the fuel leaks.

3 hours ago

stamp prices increase...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

The US Postal Service wants to hike stamp prices again in July. Here’s how much you’ll pay

Stamp prices are set to increase — again.

5 hours ago

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: A customer shops for food at a grocery store on March 12, 2024 i...

Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

US inflation up again in March in latest sign that price pressures remain elevated

Consumer price increases remained high last month, boosted by gas, rents and car insurance.

8 hours ago

emergency lights...

Associated Press

Woman blamed in murder-suicide that left a man, baby dead in Los Angeles

Woman blamed in murder-suicide after an infant girl and her 9-year-old sister who were found on a busy Los Angeles-area freeway were thrown from a moving SUV.

21 hours ago

A woman uses eclipse glasses to observe an annular solar eclipse at the Bicentenario Park in Antigu...

Christl Dabu, CNN

How to tell if you damaged your eyes from watching the eclipse

If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes.

22 hours ago

FILE - The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York St...

Associated Press

Warning light prompts Boeing 737 Max 8 to make emergency landing in Idaho

An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

5 people arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia