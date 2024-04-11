On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Idaho man accused of planning church attacks in support of ISIS pleads not guilty to terrorism charge

Apr 10, 2024, 7:48 PM | Updated: 8:13 pm

The 18-year-old accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS and planning attacks against churches in I...

Alexander Scott Mercurio claimed to support ISIS as he planned to attack Idaho churches. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday. (Jenny Kane/AP via CNN Newsource)

(Jenny Kane/AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CINDY VON QUEDNOW, JACK FORREST, RASHARD ROSE AND MELISSA ALONSO, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The 18-year-old accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS and planning attacks against churches in Idaho pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal terrorism charge, according to the court docket.

Alexander Scott Mercurio pleaded not guilty to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization during a court appearance Wednesday, the docket shows.

The FBI arrested Mercurio Saturday – the day before authorities say he planned to attack a church in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, using “flame-covered weapons, explosives, knives, a machete, a pipe, and ultimately firearms.”

A jury trial is scheduled for May 28, while a pretrial conference in the case is set for May 14, according to the docket. The Justice Department said in a news release Monday that he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

CNN has reached out to Mercurio’s attorney for comment.

According to court documents, Mercurio had online and in-person meetings with a confidential source working with the FBI and “proceeded to express his support for terrorist organizations, specifically ISIS.”

He planned to attack a church on April 7, a date he selected so that it would occur before the conclusion of Ramadan, FBI Task Force officer John Taylor said in an affidavit.

Mercurio allegedly brought butane canisters and a metal pipe, and he planned to “harm his father and acquire firearms” to use in the attack, according to court documents. Days before the planned attack, he recorded a statement pledging his allegiance to ISIS.

During a search of his parents’ home, police found “items consistent with his planned attack,” court documents stated. Some of the items found in a toolbox included a “metal pipe, handcuffs, folding saw, head coverings, two cannisters of butane fuel, and machete.” Multiple rifles and handguns were also discovered in his father’s bedroom.

Mercurio “stated he intended to incapacitate his father with a pipe, handcuff him, and use the firearms locked in the closet to attack the church,” court documents say.

A US law enforcement official previously told CNN that investigators believed Mercurio’s alleged efforts to carry out an attack intensified following the March attack that killed 144 people at a concert hall complex near Moscow. US officials have tied the attack to ISIS-K, an affiliate that operates in central Asia and has become one of the region’s most brutal and feared terror groups.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on April 10, in Philadelphia....

Danny Freeman, CNN

5 people arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia

A law enforcement source confirms to CNN that there was a shooting in a large crowd in West Philadelphia this afternoon.

9 hours ago

stamp prices increase...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

The US Postal Service wants to hike stamp prices again in July. Here’s how much you’ll pay

Stamp prices are set to increase — again.

13 hours ago

Roger takes part in a search operation following the powerful Taiwan earthquake. (Kaohsiung Fire De...

Chris Lau and Wayne Chang

Roger, overly playful dog who failed police academy, becomes star of Taiwan quake response

A labrador retriever who failed to become a drug sniffing dog because he was overly friendly and playful has won hearts across Taiwan for his detection work in the aftermath of last week’s 7.4-magnitidue earthquake.

17 hours ago

A woman uses eclipse glasses to observe an annular solar eclipse at the Bicentenario Park in Antigu...

Christl Dabu, CNN

How to tell if you damaged your eyes from watching the eclipse

If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes.

1 day ago

Lunchables have too much sodium Consumer Reports says....

Parija Kavilanz and Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Consumer Reports says Lunchables ‘should not be allowed on menu’ for schools

Consumer Reports warned on Tuesday that the school cafeteria versions of Lunchables is packed with too much sodium.

1 day ago

Tourists ride on camels next to the Pyramid of Khufu on the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirt...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

When is the next total solar eclipse? It depends on how far you’re willing to travel

Monday’s total solar eclipse, one of the most highly anticipated events of 2024, has come and gone. Millions of people were in the path of totality, where the moon completely blocks the face of the sun from view, and sky-gazers enjoyed stunning views, despite cloudy conditions in some locations.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Idaho man accused of planning church attacks in support of ISIS pleads not guilty to terrorism charge