On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Idaho teen arrested for alleged plans to attack a church for ISIS

Apr 9, 2024, 11:42 AM

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

(Ravell Call/Deseret News)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY REBECCA BOONE, ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho teenager is charged with attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group ISIS after prosecutors said he planned to carry out an attack on a Coeur d’Alene church.

Alexander Scott Mercurio, 18, was arrested Saturday, and the charges were unsealed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court on Monday. Court documents do not reveal if he has hired an attorney, and a phone number for his family could not be immediately located. Mercurio did not immediately respond to an email sent to him through a jail inmate email system.

In a sworn statement filed in the court case, FBI task force officer John Taylor II said Mercurio talked with confidential informants over a two-year span, eventually detailing a plan to attack churchgoers near his northern Idaho home on April 7 using a variety of weapons including a metal pipe, a knife and fire. Taylor said that Mercurio planned to continue the attacks at other churches until he was killed, and he tried to build an explosive vest to wear during the attacks.

The attacks never occurred. Law enforcement arrested Mercurio on April 6.

Mercurio told a confidential informant that he first connected with ISIS during the start of the COVID pandemic, when schools were closed, Taylor said, and investigators later found several files on his school-issued laptop detailing ISIS ideology. Mercurio’s parents disapproved of his beliefs, he allegedly told a confidential informant posing as an ISIS supporter, and Mercurio eventually began to worry that he was a hypocrite for not yet carrying out an attack, Taylor wrote.

“I’ve stopped asking and praying for martyrdom because I don’t feel like I want to fight and die for the sake of Allah, I just want to die and have all my problems go away,” he reportedly wrote in a message to the informant, according to the complaint.

On March 21, Mercurio sent a direct message to the informant again, saying he was restless, frustrated and wondered how long he could keep living “in such a humiliated and shameful state,” Taylor said.

“I have motivation for nothing but fighting … like some time of insatiable bloodlust for the life juice of these idolators; a craving for mayhem and murder to terrorize those around me. I need some better weapons than knives,” the direct message said, according to Taylor.

Law enforcement moved to arrest Mercurio after he sent an audio file pledging his allegiance to ISIS, Taylor said.

“Thanks to the investigative efforts of the FBI, the defendant was taken into custody before he could act, and he is now charged with attempting to support ISIS’s mission of terror and violence,” Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote in a press release. “The Justice Department will continue to relentlessly pursue, disrupt, and hold accountable those who would commit acts of terrorism against the people and interests of the United States.”

If convicted, Mercurio could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. Mercurio has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea, and he is being held in a northern Idaho jail while he awaits his first court appearance.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man tortured in Sandy apartment for hours, police say

Two men accused of kidnapping and torturing a man for several hours — allegedly hitting him more than three dozen times with a bat, burning him and cutting him — are now facing felony charges.

18 hours ago

Anh Duy Pham appearing virtually before a 3rd District Court judge on March 27, 2024....

Shara Park

Accused serial hit-and-run suspect is suspected of three other hit-and-run accidents

The 26-year-old man who's suspected of multiple hit-and-run accidents involving women is being accused of another three cases on Monday.

20 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Adam Berry, Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

Bountiful man arrested for enticing a minor after vigilante group ‘Predator Poachers’ tipped police

A 55-year-old man was arrested after a vigilante group, Predator Poachers, tipped police to an operation they collected evidence from, indicating he'd been participating in child sexual abuse material online.

21 hours ago

The two men suspected of aggravated assault after hurting a man and a woman outside of a Salt Lake ...

Michael Houck

Police search for two men suspected of hitting a woman with their car after a fight

Salt Lake City police are searching for two men who allegedly got into a fight with a man and ran over a woman with their car outside of a nightclub Sunday morning.

1 day ago

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting in Summerlin, Nevada, on April 8. (KVVU via CNN Newsourc...

CNN

2 people killed, shooter also dead at Las Vegas law office, police say

Two people are dead following a shooting at a law office in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

1 day ago

The stolen car that the 12-year-old boy was found by West Valley City police officers....

Michael Houck

Group of juveniles allegedly steal two cars, crashes one of them into tree

A 12-year-old boy was found inside a stolen crashed car in West Valley City Monday morning.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Idaho teen arrested for alleged plans to attack a church for ISIS