Friends speak out as search continues for missing Davis County woman

WEST BOUNTIFUL — The search continues for a missing 80-year-old woman out of West Bountiful. A Silver Alert was first issued Monday for Kay Prince Vest, and as each day goes by, her loved ones become more concerned about her safety.

Vest went missing Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. On Tuesday, reports came in that someone actually spoke with her in Downey, Idaho, which is more than 100 miles away from her home. Then on Wednesday, police thought they saw her car in Pocatello, Idaho, but investigators called off that search Thursday night and said it was not her car. Now, her loved ones are once again left in the dark about where she could be.

We are attempting to locate Kay Prince Vest who left her home on 4/8/24 and was last seen in the 12th Street and Washington Boulevard area of Ogden at 4:45 PM on the same day. Kay is easily confused and has memory issues. A silver alert has been issued https://t.co/cKkqTyegp1 pic.twitter.com/0uK1lJrbJW — WestBountiful PD (@WestBountifulPD) April 9, 2024

“I know she should be in there in her little house with her scriptures that she always reads,” said Terri Steed, Vest’s neighbor.

Back in 1963, Vest moved into her quaint home in West Bountiful. But this week, the house is empty.

“We just want her home,” Steed said.

Steed lives across the street from Vest. On Monday, she dropped off dinner just like she has every day since Vest’s husband of 60 years passed away.

“My husband promised him that we would take care of Kay so I became her chef and her friend and I see her every day. We talk, we laugh, we cry. She is just a joy, she is a sweet little lady,” Steed said.

But Monday afternoon, Vest wasn’t home.

“Kay doesn’t drive very far, maybe two miles in either direction, and that’s it,” Steed said.

Since Vest doesn’t have a cellphone, all Terri could do was wait.

“She didn’t come home,” Steed said.

That’s when she called the police.

“It’s a concern, a lot of concern,” said Mary Russell, Vest’s close friend. Vest’s loved ones say over the last year she has shown strong signs of dementia and would likely not even remember her own last name.

“She’s been gone days. Is she OK? Is she eating? Is she drinking? We don’t know,” Russell said.

The what-ifs are swirling.

“I know that she’s frightened and I know that she’s scared and she does not understand what’s going on,” Steed said.

All Terri wants is to be able to bring Vest dinner again.

“We love her, and we miss her, and we want her home,” Steed said.

Vest was last seen driving her 2017 silver Toyota Camry, license plate number W365U. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.