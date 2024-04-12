On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Friends speak out as search continues for missing Davis County woman

Apr 12, 2024, 7:31 AM

Kiersten Nunez's Profile Picture

BY KIERSTEN NUNEZ


KSLTV.com

WEST BOUNTIFUL — The search continues for a missing 80-year-old woman out of West Bountiful. A Silver Alert was first issued Monday for Kay Prince Vest, and as each day goes by, her loved ones become more concerned about her safety.

Vest went missing Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. On Tuesday, reports came in that someone actually spoke with her in Downey, Idaho, which is more than 100 miles away from her home. Then on Wednesday, police thought they saw her car in Pocatello, Idaho, but investigators called off that search Thursday night and said it was not her car. Now, her loved ones are once again left in the dark about where she could be.

“I know she should be in there in her little house with her scriptures that she always reads,” said Terri Steed, Vest’s neighbor.

Back in 1963, Vest moved into her quaint home in West Bountiful. But this week, the house is empty.

“We just want her home,” Steed said.

Steed lives across the street from Vest. On Monday, she dropped off dinner just like she has every day since Vest’s husband of 60 years passed away.

“My husband promised him that we would take care of Kay so I became her chef and her friend and I see her every day. We talk, we laugh, we cry. She is just a joy, she is a sweet little lady,” Steed said.

But Monday afternoon, Vest wasn’t home.

“Kay doesn’t drive very far, maybe two miles in either direction, and that’s it,” Steed said.

Since Vest doesn’t have a cellphone, all Terri could do was wait.

“She didn’t come home,” Steed said.

That’s when she called the police.

“It’s a concern, a lot of concern,” said Mary Russell, Vest’s close friend. Vest’s loved ones say over the last year she has shown strong signs of dementia and would likely not even remember her own last name.

“She’s been gone days. Is she OK? Is she eating? Is she drinking? We don’t know,” Russell said.

The what-ifs are swirling.

“I know that she’s frightened and I know that she’s scared and she does not understand what’s going on,” Steed said.

All Terri wants is to be able to bring Vest dinner again.

“We love her, and we miss her, and we want her home,” Steed said.

Vest was last seen driving her 2017 silver Toyota Camry, license plate number W365U. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Dave Donegan showing Matt Gephardt the items that were broken in his move....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

How liable is a moving company if your stuff gets damaged?

Dave Donegan’s home was just about to go into renovation, so he hired a moving and storage company to hold onto his household goods while work was underway.

9 hours ago

Kevin Franke speaking about his relationship with his wife and children....

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Kevin Franke sues Jodi Hildebrandt for ‘intentional’ emotional harm, negligence

The father of children who were abused by the "8 Passengers" blogger is suing his wife's business partner for negligence and causing intentional emotional harm.

10 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Weber School District)...

Carlysle Price

Roy High School student found with a loaded hand gun

Roy High School was placed into a "HOLD" status Thursday afternoon after the school resource officer received an anonymous tip a student brought a hand gun to school, according to officials.

11 hours ago

Michael Cook, who was running for the Republican nomination for Spanish Fork's District 25 senate s...

Lindsay Aerts

Spanish Fork Republican candidate for state senate disqualified as incumbent senator threatens lawsuit

A Republican senator is threatening a lawsuit claiming the Utah County Republican Party wasted his time and resources on a race that ultimately ended with his opponent being disqualified.

11 hours ago

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S, Oksana Markarova, speaking with different Utah leaders while visit...

Erin Cox

Ambassador of Ukraine to U.S. meets with Utah state and church leaders

For the first time, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, paid the Beehive State a visit.

12 hours ago

Students in the Cache Valley want to discuss sextortion and suicide...

Mike Anderson

Cache Valley tackles suicide and sextortion with students

The North Park Police Chief is hoping to get through to teens and their parents on two important topics: suicide and sextortion.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Friends speak out as search continues for missing Davis County woman