BYU students nominated for college TV awards

SALT LAKE CITY — We’re looking out for the good this morning.

This weekend will be one of the biggest nights for college TV awards. Brigham Young University students have received four nominations.

For Best Commercial, we have:

Lyft: “We Don’t Judge, We Drive.”

Alzheimer’s Association: “No One Is Alone.”

IMAX: “Maximum Immersion” – All three directed by Remington Butler.

In the college TV awards, BYU students are nominated in Animation Series Category, Jessica Fink Blaine and Abby Staker have been nominated for a piece called “The Witch’s Cat”. The film is about setting aside your own selfish desires for someone you love.

The college TV awards ceremony will be held Saturday in North Hollywood, California.

Good luck to all the students!