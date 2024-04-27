Lindon woman’s dream of having her music on the radio comes true

On the Site:
LINDON — With weeks left to live, a Lindon woman’s dream of her music airing on the radio is becoming a reality.

“They are experiences I have had, but there are no words ever that will describe my journey,” Gracelyn Wilkinson said.

Gracelyn Wilkinson’s music, specifically the words to her songs, is about as remarkable as it gets. While she is only 19 years old, she has had the kind of life experiences many people will fortunately never have.

Gracelyn Wilkinson preforming one of her songs on Instagram.

Gracelyn Wilkinson performing one of her songs on Instagram. (Courtesy: Gracelyn Wilkinson)

“From the very beginning of this journey, I had a very important choice to make,” Gracelyn Wilkinson said. “That choice was I could either fight and be angry at the world because it was me, or I can look at what this is and be so grateful that nobody else got hurt.”

Six years ago, Gracelyn Wilkinson was severely shocked after stepping on exposed live electrical wires in a classroom at her junior high school.

Gracelyn Wilkinson's scarred stomach with hospital equipment attached.

Gracelyn Wilkinson’s scarred stomach with hospital equipment attached. (Courtesy: The Wilkinson Family)

Her family has been around the world seeking treatment to help her, but as her body continued to fail her from the effects of that shock, they recently found out there isn’t really anything more that can be done.

“Her team of doctors just finally circled up and said, the most humane and kindest thing to do at this point is to, instead of extending the suffering when we know the suffering will get worse, we’re at the point now where we have to look at what is the most humane,” said Amanda Wilkinson, who is Gracelyn Wilkinson’s mother.

Hospital staff helping Gracelyn Wilkinson with drinking water while she was hospitalized.

Hospital staff helping Gracelyn Wilkinson with drinking water while she was hospitalized. (Courtesy: The Wilkinson Family)

Gracelyn Wilkinson is now home in Lindon on hospice, where precious time is now measured in days.

“So, most likely, she’ll probably transition in the next week or two,” said Amanda Wilkinson, with tears down her cheeks. “I am so grateful to know that Gracelyn will be released from pain.”

The family has been doing as much as possible on what they call Gracelyn Wilkinson’s bucket list.

She graduated from high school, went to prom, and even picked out a wedding dress for a ceremony the family knows will never happen.

Gracelyn Wilkinson with her Pleasant Grove High School diploma.

Gracelyn Wilkinson with her Pleasant Grove High School diploma. (Courtesy: The Wilkinson Family)

“That was something I thought I would be doing in a very different way,” said Gracelyn Wilkinson. “But it was a really beautiful experience.”

“We celebrated Gracelyn,” added her mother.

One item on her list seemed impossible, which was to have her music played on a radio station.

That is, until the people at FM 100.3 heard her story.

On Wednesday, host Rebecca Cressman met with Gracelyn at her house and presented her with an official certificate of recognition because three of her songs will be played on the station this coming Sunday.

“This comes from our whole FM 100 family,” Cressman said. “It is to celebrate you and of your debut on commercial radio.”

Rebecca Cressman handing Gracelyn Wilkinson her certificate of recognition.

Rebecca Cressman presenting Gracelyn Wilkinson with her certificate of recognition. (KSL TV)

Gracelyn Wilkinson’s songs about hope will now be heard by listeners everywhere. They will also be available to download on iTunes, Spotify, and other digital platforms so people can listen to her messages again.

The Wilkinsons hope to get 25,000 downloads.

“It means so much that this dream is being fulfilled and that I will have a legacy that is going to live on past my mortal life,” Gracelyn Wilkinson said.

Even though she knows the day is getting closer, Gracelyn Wilkinson said she is not scared. Instead, it is a feeling she is about to do something really special.

“It is more joy,” she said with a smile. “I can’t wait to run into God’s arms and be able to do what I wanted on Earth.”

Gracelyn Wilkinson with medical equipment attached to her while at home. (Courtesy: The Wilkinson Family) Gracelyn Wilkinson taking a selfie with hospital staff. (Courtesy: The Wilkinson Family) Gracelyn Wilkinson posing for a photo shot. (Courtesy: The Wilkinson Family) Gracelyn Wilkinson at the hospital. (Courtesy: The Wilkinson Family) Gracelyn Wilkinson. (Courtesy: The Wilkinson Family) Gracelyn Wilkinson with her mother, Amanda Wilkinson in the hospital. Courtesy: The Wilkinson Family)

