May 6, 2024, 5:55 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

FILE - This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from "Yellowstone." A casting call was sent out for extras in May and June of 2024 for the filming o the second part of Costner's feature film, Horizon: An American Saga. (Paramount Network via AP)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


ST. GEORGE — Casting calls are not so common this far out into the desert, but it seems Kevin Costner is no longer just branding cowboys on TV, he’s claiming the entire landscape as part of his brand with a new feature film series “Horizon: An American Saga,” and the films require hundreds of extras.

The first installment of the saga will debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, and later be introduced to the world in theaters on June 28. Casting coordinators Jessie Vanatta and Maryellen Aviano are searching for actors who can film ASAP to wrap the second installment. Filming for the third installment will begin in August, Vanatta said.

Who can apply?

The casting call encouraged all ethnicities and all ages to apply, but Vanatta said ages 6 and up are ideal. She also said family units are “great,” and if applying together can submit just one application.

No experience is required, but the casting department does need to be notified of previous experience on the first installment of “Horizon: An American Saga,” and the respective roles played.

“This info is very important in case we have matching scenes as well as brand new scenes,” the call stated.

It also mentioned a “special abilities” category, where those who have horseback riding experience, blacksmithing, or other work with livestock can specify. The call emphasized that safety should always be first, and asked applicants to be honest.

“Filming days can be long and typically take place outdoors, usually from sun up to sundown with super early reporting times, hot/dirty/dusty sets, animals working, and locations are usually outside of town so must have reliable transportation,” the call stated.

FILE - Kevin Costner is helming "Horizon, An American Saga," an Western epic filmed in the Moab and St. George regions of southern Utah. (KSL TV) FILE - Kevin Costner is helming "Horizon, An American Saga," an Western epic filmed in the Moab and St. George regions of southern Utah. (KSL TV) FILE - Kevin Costner is helming "Horizon, An American Saga," an Western epic filmed in the Moab and St. George regions of southern Utah. (KSL TV) FILE - Kevin Costner is helming "Horizon, An American Saga," an Western epic filmed in the Moab and St. George regions of southern Utah. (KSL TV)

Compensation

General extras are eligible for $150 per hour, and overtime kicks in after 12 hours, Vanatta said. Applicants who are selected for special abilities will be paid at a higher rate depending on the scenes required.

Vanatta said one day or multiple days of work are available.

How to apply

Applications can be sent by email to HorizonFilmExtras@gmail.com with the subject line “St. George Extra.”

Per the casting call, emails should include the following to be considered:

  • Name (If under 18, a legal guardian must submit)
  • Age, or ages if applying a family
  • Contact phone number and email
  • Current selfies, one headshot from the shoulders up, and another full length. No sunglasses or hats and no professional headshots. Current family photos are OK.
  • Current wardrobe sizes, which must be accurate. Sizes should not be sent in small, medium, large, etc. but instead “tag sizes,” or dress sizes. Wardrobe sizes should include:
    • Men: height, jacket, beck, pant waist and shoe size
    • Women: height, dress, blouse, waist and shoe size
    • Minors: clothes and shoe sizes
  • Answers to the following questions:
    • Are you available to work in St. George as a local hire, meaning you do not need a hotel?
    • Do you have any scheduling restrictions any time between May and June?
    • Are you currently a SAG-Aftra member?
    • Have you previously worked on “Horizon” installment one or two? If so, what role?

