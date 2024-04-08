Kevin Costner’s filmed-in-Utah epic ‘Horizon, An American Saga,’ to premiere at Cannes

Kevin Costner’s multi-episode epic “Horizon, An American Saga” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organizers announced Monday. The film was largely shot in Utah, including the Moab and St. George areas.

The first chapter of “Horizon” will debut at the French film festival on May 19, giving the world its first glimpse of Costner’s ambitious Western epic. The first two parts of “Horizon” are set to open in quick succession this summer, with Warner Bros. releasing chapter one in theaters June 28 and the second installment on Aug. 16.

“It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette,” Costner said in a statement. “I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come.”

“The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking,” added Costner. “Just as I believe deeply in my film.”

“Horizon,” which will screen out of competition at Cannes, is directed by Costner and stars him, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jena Malone.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” also from Warner Bros., was recently announced as another high-profile premiere at Cannes. The full lineup will be announced Thursday.

“The filming of ‘Horizon’ lays the groundwork for the Greater Zion region to diversify its tourism economy,” read a statement from Joyce Kelly, sales manager for The Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office in May 2023.

The Utah Film Commission said in 2023 it was thrilled to have the epic western filming in the Beehive State.

“This is a big show and it’s exciting to have this size of a show here,” said Virginia Pearce, the commission’s director.

Pearce said Utah has been in the film business for a long time and can support a large production like “Horizon.”

“We know how to do it. We’ve got an amazing crew base. We’ve got the resources and infrastructure,” she said. “It is shooting in some of the most beautiful places in our state. Kevin Costner really has an eye for what he wants.”