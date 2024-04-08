On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Costner’s filmed-in-Utah epic ‘Horizon, An American Saga,’ to premiere at Cannes

Apr 8, 2024, 1:12 PM | Updated: 2:41 pm

Kevin Costner is helming "Horizon, An American Saga," an Western epic filmed in the Moab and St. Ge...

Kevin Costner is helming "Horizon, An American Saga," an Western epic filmed in the Moab and St. George regions of southern Utah. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS AND KSL TV


Kevin Costner’s multi-episode epic “Horizon, An American Saga” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organizers announced Monday. The film was largely shot in Utah, including the Moab and St. George areas.

The first chapter of “Horizon” will debut at the French film festival on May 19, giving the world its first glimpse of Costner’s ambitious Western epic. The first two parts of “Horizon” are set to open in quick succession this summer, with Warner Bros. releasing chapter one in theaters June 28 and the second installment on Aug. 16.

Filming begins in St. George for Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon, an American Saga’

“It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette,” Costner said in a statement. “I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come.”

“The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking,” added Costner. “Just as I believe deeply in my film.”

This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from "Yellowstone." The popular Paramount network drama “Yellowstone” will end in November with a batch of episodes that concludes its fifth season. (Paramount Network via AP) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: (L-R) Gil Birmingham, Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network) Kevin Costner is helming "Horizon, An American Saga," an Western epic filmed in the Moab and St. George regions of southern Utah. (KSL TV) Kevin Costner is helming "Horizon, An American Saga," an Western epic filmed in the Moab and St. George regions of southern Utah. (KSL TV) Kevin Costner is helming "Horizon, An American Saga," an Western epic filmed in the Moab and St. George regions of southern Utah. (KSL TV) Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) FILE - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, foreground from left, appears with actor Kevin Costner, production designer Ruth De Jong and writer-director Taylor Sheridan in the lodge at the Chief Joseph Ranch during a visit to the set of the television series "Yellowstone" in Darby, Mont, Dec. 7, 2017. The popular television western “Yellowstone” will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. (Kurt Wilson/The Missoulian via AP)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS Kevin Costner is helming "Horizon, An American Saga," an Western epic filmed in the Moab and St. George regions of southern Utah. (KSL TV) FILE - Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Costner and Baumgartner, his wife of nearly 19 years, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: (L-R) Steven Williams, Keith Cox, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Gil Birmingham, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Chow, Luke Grimes, Kent Alterman and Sarah Levy attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Horizon,” which will screen out of competition at Cannes, is directed by Costner and stars him, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jena Malone.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” also from Warner Bros., was recently announced as another high-profile premiere at Cannes. The full lineup will be announced Thursday.

“The filming of ‘Horizon’ lays the groundwork for the Greater Zion region to diversify its tourism economy,” read a statement from Joyce Kelly, sales manager for The Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office in May 2023.

The Utah Film Commission said in 2023 it was thrilled to have the epic western filming in the Beehive State.

“This is a big show and it’s exciting to have this size of a show here,” said Virginia Pearce, the commission’s director.

Pearce said Utah has been in the film business for a long time and can support a large production like “Horizon.”

“We know how to do it. We’ve got an amazing crew base. We’ve got the resources and infrastructure,” she said. “It is shooting in some of the most beautiful places in our state. Kevin Costner really has an eye for what he wants.”

