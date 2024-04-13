On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Multiple Summit County businesses affected by counterfeit scheme, one arrested in connection

Apr 12, 2024, 8:00 PM

FILE: A Summit County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (KSL TV)...

FILE: A Summit County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

COALVILLE — After three businesses reported being passed fake $100 bills, one man was arrested in Summit County and booked on charges relating to forgery, drug use, and vehicle registration, according to a police affidavit.

James Matthew Morse, 36, was stopped by Summit County deputies after his vehicle was recognized, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a traffic stop was performed, during which Summit County deputies questioned Morse and he admitted to “making fake $100 bills and said he had a printer inside his vehicle to make them.” Morse also admitted to passing fake $100 bills to three different locations in Summit County.

During the investigation, deputies also noticed a forged Wyoming registration for the vehicle, which Morse admitted to forging and “used Wyoming as the state because it was close to Utah,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit also states that deputies searched the vehicle and found a forgery printing device, fake cash, “user amounts” of methamphetamine, and a counterfeit temporary registration in the back window.

In an interview with KSL TV, Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said that the total number of businesses affected by the counterfeit scheme is still under investigation, and asked anybody who may have received counterfeit money to contact the department at 435-615-3596 or 435-615-3601.

James Morse was booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of:

  • three counts of forgery, a third-degree felony;
  • possession of a schedule I/II/III controlled substance or an analog, a class A misdemeanor;
  • use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, and;
  • false evidence of title and registration, a third-degree felony.

Local News

