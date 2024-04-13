On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Iran has launched drones toward Israel, says IDF spokesperson

Apr 13, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm

Iran has launched drones toward Israel, says IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari, who is pictured here s...

Iran has launched drones toward Israel, says IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari, who is pictured here speaking to the press in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18.

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN IZSO, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Iran has launched drones toward Israel, amid fears of a regional escalation following an apparent Israeli attack on an Iranian embassy complex in Syria last week.

Several dozen drones were launched from within Iran, a senior US administration official told CNN. Iran state media also confirmed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had “launched extensive drone strikes against targets in occupied territories,” referring to Israel.

“We are following the threat in the airspace. It’s a threat that will take a number of hours to arrive in Israel,” Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said late on Saturday local time, asking Israelis to be “vigilant.”

Israel has prepared for a “direct attack by Iran,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Saturday evening.

“Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The state of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong,” he said.

The Israeli leader also said he appreciated the support of the US, Britain and France and “many other countries.”

“We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination,” Netanyahu said.

Public shelters have been opened in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

A firefighter tackles a blaze after a Russian attack on a power station at an undisclosed location ...

Svitlana Vlasova, Christian Edwards and Caitlin Danaher, CNN

Russian airstrikes destroy Kyiv’s largest power plant

Russia destroyed the largest power-generating plant in Ukraine’s Kyiv region in a missile attack on Thursday, as President Volodomyr Zelensky accused the West of “turning a blind eye” to his country’s need for more air defenses.

2 days ago

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S, Oksana Markarova, speaking with different Utah leaders while visit...

Erin Cox

Ambassador of Ukraine to U.S. meets with Utah state and church leaders

For the first time, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, paid the Beehive State a visit.

2 days ago

Phone with Instagram logo...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Instagram begins blurring nudity in messages to protect teens and fight sexual extortion

Instagram says it’s deploying new tools to protect young people and combat sexual extortion.

2 days ago

General view of the installation from artist Victor Ehikhamenor at the Pinakothek der Moderne on Ma...

Emily Blumenthal and Chris Stern

German museum worker fired after hanging his own art in gallery

For a brief moment, one German man achieved his dream: his artwork hanging in a famous museum.

2 days ago

Roger takes part in a search operation following the powerful Taiwan earthquake. (Kaohsiung Fire De...

Chris Lau and Wayne Chang

Roger, overly playful dog who failed police academy, becomes star of Taiwan quake response

A labrador retriever who failed to become a drug sniffing dog because he was overly friendly and playful has won hearts across Taiwan for his detection work in the aftermath of last week’s 7.4-magnitidue earthquake.

3 days ago

This screenshot from a video provided by Sam Matagi shows him helping a double amputee in Ukraine....

Andrew Adams

Utah double amputee returns from Ukraine with success stories

A double amputee returned to Utah with success stories after a recent trip to Ukraine to help others like him.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Iran has launched drones toward Israel, says IDF spokesperson