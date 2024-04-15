SLC 2024 Twilight Concert Series announces lineup

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Arts Council released the 2024 Twilight Concert Series lineup for this coming summer.

This year’s concerts will take place primarily at the Gallivan Center with one concert at Library Square on Aug. 16.

Season tickets go on sale on April 16 at 10 a.m. and individual show tickets go on sale April 17 at 10 a.m.

Both can be purchased here.

2024 Twilight Concert Series Lineup

June 21: Laufey, Grace Enger, Anna Beck

June 27: Thee Sacred Souls, The Mañanas, Jazzy Olivo

July 19: Watchhouse, TBA, Branson Anderson

August 7: JUNGLE, BALTHVS, The Plastic Cherries

August 16: The Marías, Automatic, Homephone

**happening at Library Square**

August 21: Alex G, julie, Cannibal Queen

“S&S Presents is grateful to partner with the Salt Lake City Arts Council again in its 37th year of the Twilight Concert Series. Beyond the artist booking component, we are excited to expand the scope of the series with our pop-up show at Library Square, and provide fresh experiences for both Twilight’s supporters as well as new fans,” Nic Smith, managing director of S&S Presents, said.

The annual summer concert series is entering its 37th year and connects audience through live music and diverse artists, bringing audiences from all over Utah.

“The 2024 Twilight Concert series features a lineup that is diverse, exciting, and has something for everyone. We’re honored to bring residents and visitors alike to experience the power of music and explore our incredible city,” Felicia Baca, the executive director of the Salt Lake City Arts Council, said.

For more information on the 2024 Twilight Concert Series visit their website here.