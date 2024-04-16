BYU Basketball’s Roster That Kevin Young Inherits For 2024-25 Season
Apr 16, 2024, 11:29 AM
PROVO, Utah – The Kevin Young era is underway for BYU basketball.
After a challenging week for the program that saw Mark Pope leave for Kentucky, BYU turns the page with Kevin Young, a veteran NBA assistant coach who is viewed as one of the top strategic minds in basketball.
BYU basketball hires Kevin Young to be the head coach
But he’s never had the task of constructing a college basketball roster. What is Young inheriting in the BYU basketball program? Here’s an overview of how the roster looks for next season.
Seven scholarship players are currently on the BYU basketball roster. That leaves six open scholarship spots for Young to work with for the 2024-25 season.
Seniors
- Noah Waterman, Forward
- Trevin Knell, Guard
- Fousseyni Traore, Forward/Center
- Atiki Ally Atiki, Center
- Trey Stewart, Guard
These are the upperclassmen that Young is inheriting. The fact that none of these guys entered the transfer portal after Mark Pope left speaks to the potential that they want to hear what Young and his staff will offer.
The transfer portal window for college basketball is open until May 1.
Fousseyni Traore was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 center last season for BYU off the bench. That was while navigating a hamstring injury that didn’t clear up until midway through Big 12 action.
Juniors
- Dawson Baker, Guard
The former UC Irvine guard dealt with a foot injury last season. He is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.
Freshmen
- Isaac Davis, Forward
Davis is a 6-foot-7 forward from Hillcrest High School in Idaho. There have been comparisons to him being in a skill set similar to former BYU star Yoeli Childs.
Walk-Ons
- Townsend Tripple, Forward
- Paora Winitana, Guard
- Adam Stewart, Center
BYU basketball players currently in the Transfer Portal
- Dallin Hall, Guard
- Richie Saunders, Guard
- Aly Khalifa, Center
- Marcus Adams Jr., Forward
Things get interesting for Kevin Young and his potential staff when it comes to the transfer portal players. Can they pull any former BYU players out of the portal and get them back to Provo?
The focus should zero in on point guard Dallin Hall and shooting guard Richie Saunders. Hall has not ruled out the possibility of coming back to BYU. Saunders has not released a list of schools that he is considering.
Center Aly Khalifa has BYU in his final three schools, Kentucky, and Louisville.
