BYU Basketball’s Roster That Kevin Young Inherits For 2024-25 Season

PROVO, Utah – The Kevin Young era is underway for BYU basketball.

After a challenging week for the program that saw Mark Pope leave for Kentucky, BYU turns the page with Kevin Young, a veteran NBA assistant coach who is viewed as one of the top strategic minds in basketball.

But he’s never had the task of constructing a college basketball roster. What is Young inheriting in the BYU basketball program? Here’s an overview of how the roster looks for next season.

Seven scholarship players are currently on the BYU basketball roster. That leaves six open scholarship spots for Young to work with for the 2024-25 season.

Seniors

Noah Waterman, Forward

Trevin Knell, Guard

Fousseyni Traore, Forward/Center

Atiki Ally Atiki, Center

Trey Stewart, Guard

These are the upperclassmen that Young is inheriting. The fact that none of these guys entered the transfer portal after Mark Pope left speaks to the potential that they want to hear what Young and his staff will offer.

The transfer portal window for college basketball is open until May 1.

Fousseyni Traore was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 center last season for BYU off the bench. That was while navigating a hamstring injury that didn’t clear up until midway through Big 12 action.

Juniors

Dawson Baker, Guard

The former UC Irvine guard dealt with a foot injury last season. He is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.

Freshmen

Isaac Davis, Forward

Davis is a 6-foot-7 forward from Hillcrest High School in Idaho. There have been comparisons to him being in a skill set similar to former BYU star Yoeli Childs.

Walk-Ons

Townsend Tripple, Forward

Paora Winitana, Guard

Adam Stewart, Center

BYU basketball players currently in the Transfer Portal

Dallin Hall, Guard

Richie Saunders, Guard

Aly Khalifa, Center

Marcus Adams Jr., Forward

Things get interesting for Kevin Young and his potential staff when it comes to the transfer portal players. Can they pull any former BYU players out of the portal and get them back to Provo?

The focus should zero in on point guard Dallin Hall and shooting guard Richie Saunders. Hall has not ruled out the possibility of coming back to BYU. Saunders has not released a list of schools that he is considering.

Center Aly Khalifa has BYU in his final three schools, Kentucky, and Louisville.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

