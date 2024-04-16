On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball’s Roster That Kevin Young Inherits For 2024-25 Season

Apr 16, 2024, 11:29 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The Kevin Young era is underway for BYU basketball.

After a challenging week for the program that saw Mark Pope leave for Kentucky, BYU turns the page with Kevin Young, a veteran NBA assistant coach who is viewed as one of the top strategic minds in basketball.

BYU basketball hires Kevin Young to be the head coach

But he’s never had the task of constructing a college basketball roster. What is Young inheriting in the BYU basketball program? Here’s an overview of how the roster looks for next season.

Seven scholarship players are currently on the BYU basketball roster. That leaves six open scholarship spots for Young to work with for the 2024-25 season.

Seniors

  • Noah Waterman, Forward
  • Trevin Knell, Guard
  • Fousseyni Traore, Forward/Center
  • Atiki Ally Atiki, Center
  • Trey Stewart, Guard

These are the upperclassmen that Young is inheriting. The fact that none of these guys entered the transfer portal after Mark Pope left speaks to the potential that they want to hear what Young and his staff will offer.

The transfer portal window for college basketball is open until May 1.

Fousseyni Traore was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 center last season for BYU off the bench. That was while navigating a hamstring injury that didn’t clear up until midway through Big 12 action.

Juniors

  • Dawson Baker, Guard

The former UC Irvine guard dealt with a foot injury last season. He is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.

Freshmen

  • Isaac Davis, Forward

Davis is a 6-foot-7 forward from Hillcrest High School in Idaho. There have been comparisons to him being in a skill set similar to former BYU star Yoeli Childs.

Walk-Ons

  • Townsend Tripple, Forward
  • Paora Winitana, Guard
  • Adam Stewart, Center

BYU basketball players currently in the Transfer Portal

  • Dallin Hall, Guard
  • Richie Saunders, Guard
  • Aly Khalifa, Center
  • Marcus Adams Jr., Forward

Things get interesting for Kevin Young and his potential staff when it comes to the transfer portal players. Can they pull any former BYU players out of the portal and get them back to Provo?

The focus should zero in on point guard Dallin Hall and shooting guard Richie Saunders. Hall has not ruled out the possibility of coming back to BYU. Saunders has not released a list of schools that he is considering.

Center Aly Khalifa has BYU in his final three schools, Kentucky, and Louisville.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Celebrates Student-Athletes, Teams At Crimson Carpet Awards

Utah Athletics celebrated their stellar student-athletes on Monday, April 15 in their annual Crimson Carpet Awards.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: New BYU Basketball Head Coach Kevin Young Gets Big Payday

According to reports, incoming BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young will sign a long-term deal to stay in Provo and coach the Cougs.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

QB McCae Hillstead Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Sends Thanks To Utah State

Utah State quarterback McCae Hillstead took to X on Monday to announce his entry into the NCAA transfer portal.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Football Spring NCAA Transfer Portal Wish List

Utah football wrapped up their spring practices over the weekend and now the spring NCAA Transfer Portal season is upon us.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Chandler Flips Commitment From BYU To Kentucky

Former Farmington High star will join Mark Pope at Kentucky.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Is One Of Many Headliners In 2024 WNBA Draft

The popularity of women's basketball is on the rise thanks to a surge of name-brand talent such as Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

BYU Basketball’s Roster That Kevin Young Inherits For 2024-25 Season