On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

New Big 12 Out To Prove Bigger Bank Accounts Don’t Always Mean Better Football Teams In 12-Team CFP

May 1, 2024, 7:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SCOTTDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Before the realigned Big 12 — sans Oklahoma and Texas —even kicks off, the expanded College Football Playoff’s new revenue structure has created a perception that the conference is no longer the equal of the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference.

Instead of a Power Five, college football now has a “Big Two,” with the expanded SEC, now home to the Sooners and Longhorns, and Big Ten at the top of the pack.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s job is to push back against the narrative that bigger bank accounts automatically means better football teams.

“As I’ve said before, I’m betting on the Big 12,” Yormark said Wednesday after wrapping up two days of meetings with the conference’s athletic directors and football and basketball coaches.

The Big 12 becomes a 16-team conference this upcoming season with the additions of former Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

The CFP is expanding, too, from four teams to 12 this season, with five spots reserved for conference champions. That all but ensures the winners of the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference will be in the field.

The demise of the Pac-12 prompted a change in the 12-team format before it even went into effect from six conference champions being guaranteed a spot in the field to five.

How those seven at-large spots will be divvied up among what is now a Power Four in college football figures to be much debated, but the Big Ten and SEC have already established something of a pecking order.

“You’re kind of either labeled as one of the haves, one of the have-nots,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said.

Future of CFP for Big 12

When the new contracts kick in for the expanded CFP in 2026, the Big Ten and SEC are guaranteed to share nearly 60% of the revenue. The Big 12 and ACC will split up about 30%. In the original four-team playoff agreements, the Power Five received equal revenue shares.

“When you look at the first 10 years of the CFP, we didn’t perform probably as well as we would have liked. That’s OK. History might not repeat itself.”

Yormark said he “certainly wasn’t happy” with where the CFP revenue distribution landed.

“I guess you could say in some respects I was satisfied. It was fine, but certainly not happy about it,” he said.

Yormark said he pushed for a look-in on the new CFP deal after the 2027 season, where adjustments could be made to the CFP financial agreement.

When the new deal begins in 2026, the CFP could expand again to 14 teams. Yormark said he likes the idea of a bigger field, but said he would like to see at least this season play out before any decision is made on further expansion.

He also said he and the conference’s basketball coaches “in theory” support a modest expansion of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Talk of the Big Ten and SEC getting more automatic bids than the other leagues and guaranteed first-round byes went by the wayside for now, but the message has been sent: The Big 12 and ACC are no longer true peers.

How that plays out come selection Sunday remains to be seen.

“I think that you always want your program to be judged by the merits, not by the geography,” Dykes said.

The ACC already is feeling slighted after Florida State, a true blue blood with three national championships on its resume, was snubbed by the CFP selection committee last year after star quarterback Jordan Travis was injured.

For the non-Florida State, Clemson and Miami schools in the ACC, the conference already being viewed as a less-than is disconcerting because they are already are at an perception disadvantage.

“Sometimes I think anytime a non-traditional power in a power conference has success, it’s easier to discredit the league than to credit the team,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said.

For the Big 12, losing their flagship schools, the only two with recent national championship pedigree, creates an opportunity for the current members but also makes for a different evaluation process.

Brett Yormark keeping football at the core of Big 12 action

Texas and Oklahoma, “logo schools” as Dykes calls them, were barometers in the Big 12. TCU sweeping the Longhorns and Sooners on the way to a CFP appearance in 2022 helped validate the Horned Frogs as a legitimate playoff contender, even though Dykes will remind you Kansas State was the second-best team in the conference.

TCU is one of two teams in the Big 12’s new lineup to have made the four-team playoff, along with Cincinnati, which made the field out of the American Athletic Conference in 2021.

TCU, Colorado and BYU are Big 12 members that can claim national championships, though CU’s was the most recent, coming in 1990. Even without traditional super powers, the Big 12 still has a chance to be a strong and deep conference.

“We’re going to continue to build football to the core of what we do, and I’m excited about our future,” Yormark said.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute, Utah Assistant Chris Burgess Joins BYU Basketball Coaching Staff

After two seasons with Utah, assistant coach Chris Burgess is headed back to Provo to join Kevin Young on the BYU basketball coaching staff.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz F Bojan Bogdanovic Has Season Ending Surgery

Former Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will miss the remainder of the New York Knicks season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Some WNBA Teams Look For Bigger Arenas When Caitlin Clark, Fever Come To Town

Two teams have moved their games against the Fever to bigger arenas. The numbers Caitlin Clark has generated indicate it's a smart move.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz G Mike Conley Named NBA Teammate Of The Year

Former Utah Jazz All-Star and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley has been named the NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Closer Micah Ashman Has Perfect Mindset As Lockdown Bullpen Arm

Being a closer can be one of the loneliest positions in sports. On the mound with your thoughts, mana a mano against a guy with a club.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Boys & Girls Lacrosse Week 5 Recap

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the action in Week 5 of the 2024 high school season and much more.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

New Big 12 Out To Prove Bigger Bank Accounts Don’t Always Mean Better Football Teams In 12-Team CFP