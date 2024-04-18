Coyotes Move To Utah Won’t Impact NHL Divisions

SALT LAKE CITY – Moving a franchise from Phoenix to Salt Lake City won’t change the current NHL divisional format in 2024-25. The Utah-based NHL franchise will be in the Western Conference Central Division alongside the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, and St. Louis Blues.

On Thursday, April 18, the NHL Board Of Governors unanimously approved Ryan and Ashley Smith and Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) establishment of a new hockey franchise in Utah using the assets of the Arizona Coyotes.

“Today is a great day for Utah, for hockey, and for building a legacy that will have a lasting impact for generations to come,” the Smiths said after the move became official.

“Effective at closing, the approved transactions will result in the Coyotes’ franchise transferring the totality of its existing hockey assets – including its full Reserve List, roster of Players and draft picks and its Hockey Operations Department – to the Utah franchise,” read the press release from the National Hockey League.

The Utah franchise does not have a name yet… but Smith is committed to giving hockey fans in Utah a say.

