On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Hawaii Supreme Court chides state’s legal moves on water after deadly Maui wildfire

Apr 18, 2024, 7:50 PM

FILE - Rays of sunlight pierce through the clouds Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, above homes burned by wi...

FILE - Rays of sunlight pierce through the clouds Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, above homes burned by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii. Days after Maui's wildfires killed scores of people and destroyed 2,000 homes, a shocking claim spread with alarming speed on YouTube and TikTok: The blaze was set deliberately, using futuristic energy weapons developed by the U.S. military. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii attorney general’s office must pay attorney fees for using last year’s Maui wildfire tragedy to file a petition in “bad faith” that blamed a state court judge for a lack of water for firefighting, Hawaii’s Supreme Court ruled.

It seems the state “tried to leverage the most horrific event in state history to advance its interests,” the ruling issued Thursday said.

The day after the historic town of Lahaina burned in a deadly August fire, the state attorney general’s office, representing the Board of Land and Natural Resources, filed a petition alleging east Maui stream flow protections established by Judge Jeffrey Crabtree caused the water shortage.

“Naturally we paid attention,” said the unanimous opinion authored by Justice Todd Eddins. “The Department of the Attorney General initiated an original proceeding during an unthinkable human event. The petition advanced an idea that legal events impacted the nation’s most devastating wildfire.”

Banyan tree showing signs of life following the Maui wildfires

The Sierra Club of Hawaii complained the state exploited the tragedy to help a private company monopolize water, noting that east Maui reservoirs were of no use to west Maui, where a wildfire killed at least 101 people.

Maui County said they had more than enough water to fight the fires, the ruling noted.

A deputy attorney general refused to “walk back” the accusations, the ruling noted.

The state’s “refusal to withdraw the meritless assertions, the flimsiness of its request for extraordinary relief, and its use of the Maui tragedy, support a finding of frivolousness and bad faith,” the ruling said.

‘This shows what people are made of’: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leaders visit Maui wildfire scene

The attorney general’s office said in a statement that it “disagrees with the court’s characterization and with its conclusions.” It later added it will comply with the order.

Sierra Club attorney David Kimo Frankel said he estimates disproving the state’s claims cost about $40,000.

The ruling comes the day after state Attorney General Anne Lopez released a report into the fires saying a broad communications breakdown left authorities in the dark and residents without emergency alerts.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen on a phone on March 13, 2024 in New York City. C...

Brian Fung, CNN

TikTok is in the hot seat once again in Washington

On Wednesday, House Republicans added a hot-button bill that could lead to a nationwide TikTok ban to a wide-ranging foreign aid package intended to help Israel and Ukraine.

31 minutes ago

FILE - The Hyundai company logo hangs over a long row of cars at a car dealership in Centennial, Co...

CNN

Hyundai is the latest brand to pause advertising on X due to antisemitism

Hyundai said on Thursday it paused advertising on X, after an ad from the automaker reportedly appeared adjacent to an antisemitic and pro-Hitler post on the social media site.

2 hours ago

Chad Daybell stands next to his attorney, John Prior, during his murder trial in Boise on Wednesday...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Chad and Lori Daybell used ‘castings’ to pray for spouses’ deaths, ex-friend testifies

An ex-friend of Lori Daybell testified Thursday that Chad and Lori Daybell prayed for evil spirits to leave their spouses, which if successful would mean the person would die.

4 hours ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 29, 2024. Short...

Melanie Zanona, Manu Raju, Annie Grayer and Lauren Fox, CNN

Johnson won’t change rules over removing him from speakership after hardliners revolt

Speaker Mike Johnson announced he will not change the procedure for removing him from the speakership.

6 hours ago

FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks Feb. 16, 2024, in New York. Donald Trump coul...

Philp Marcelo, Associated Press

New York man pleads guilty to sending threats to state attorney general and Trump civil case judge

A New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats to the state attorney general and the Manhattan judge that presided over former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud suit.

6 hours ago

FILE: Recording Artist Dickey Betts at the press confrence for the Gibson Custom Southern Rock trib...

Steven Wine and Russ Bynum

Allman Brothers Band co-founder and legendary guitarist Dickey Betts dies at 80

Guitar legend and Allman Brothers Band co-founder Dickey Betts has died at age 80. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote the band's biggest hit, “Ramblin’ Man.”

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Hawaii Supreme Court chides state’s legal moves on water after deadly Maui wildfire