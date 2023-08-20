On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘This shows what people are made of’; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leaders visit Maui wildfire scene

Aug 20, 2023, 10:13 AM | Updated: 7:51 pm

Elder Bragg speaks on a beach outside of Lahaina. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Elder Bragg speaks on a beach outside of Lahaina. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LAHAIA, Hawaii — Elder Mark A. Bragg with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met with members of the Lahaina community and government leaders in the area. He led them on a tour of the temporary shelter in a church meetinghouse.

Elder Bragg, president of the Latter-day Saints Church’s North America West Area, visited Friday. The tour he gave briefed Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and State Senator Lynn DeCoite on the services of one of two shelters that were set up by the church in Lahaina.

Both shelters are providing places for people to sleep, as well as a source of food, personal hygiene products and community connection.

“We are just so grateful for the outpouring of support. This shows what people are made of. In a time of crisis, in a time of devastation, it’s people, it’s community, it’s the Church that steps up,” said Luke.

Similarly, the senator had comments of thanks and enlightening recognition.

“I think the state can learn from something like this,” DeCoite said. “This is something I feel we need to take in and prepare ourselves. I have learned a lot here — more about people that are there for the community. I want to say thank you so much.”

Church members joined together on a beach near Lahaina to hear Elder Bragg speak during his visit.

“I would hope that everyone, Church members and those who are not members of our faith, that they feel hope,” said Bragg. “That there is a purpose in this.”

In an updated press release, the Church announced its donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross. The funds will go to shelters, meals, bedding, hygiene kits, medical and mental health, and family reunification services.

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Handcuffs...

Michael Houck

Police: Man claims he’s a ‘good Samaritan’ after trying to meet up with an underage girl

A California man was arrested after allegedly attempting to have sex with an underage girl in Logan, police say.

21 hours ago

Eric Rea, Podium.com CEO, listens to John Warnock, Adobe founder, during the Silicon Slopes Tech Su...

Matt Brooks, KSL.com and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Adobe co-founder, U alum, John Warnock dies at 82

Adobe co-founder and University of Utah alumni John Warnock died on Saturday at age 82, Adobe confirmed in a statement Sunday.

21 hours ago

Rocky Mountain Power and emergency crews respond after a construction crane hit power lines on 900 ...

Michael Houck

Rocky Mountain Power prepares for storm left by Hurricane Hilary

Utah power crews are getting ready for a major storm heading to the state on Monday. 

21 hours ago

Three Utahns that are in Hawaii, Wade Russell (left) Cait Clawson and Swayze (middile, and Roger Be...

Brianna Chavez

Members of Utah Task Force deployed to Maui to help with search, rescue efforts

Members of Utah Task Force 1 are in Maui as they are doing all they can to help families find their loved ones.

21 hours ago

E. Coli water advisory in Lehi, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Now 12 cases of E. Coli furthers Lehi investigation

The E. Coli outbreak in Lehi has risen to 12 known cases. The City and CDC have issued specific precautions for residents in Utah County to take.

21 hours ago

Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Utah's ARUP Blood is hostin...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

‘Bad Blood’? One lucky blood donor could win Taylor Swift tickets

Utah's ARUP Blood is hosting a giveaway for concert tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

‘This shows what people are made of’; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leaders visit Maui wildfire scene