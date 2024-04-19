Israel gave US last-minute warning about drone attack on Iran, Italian foreign minister says at G7
Apr 19, 2024, 5:52 AM
(Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Israel has carried out a military strike inside Iran, a US official told CNN Friday, a potentially dangerous escalation in a fast-widening Middle East conflict that Iranian government officials have so far sought to play down.
3 hours ago
Iran has fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near its central city of Isfahan after spotting drones.
10 hours ago
Indonesian authorities on Wednesday ordered hundreds of villagers to evacuate following multiple eruptions of a remote island volcano, raising fears it could collapse into the sea and trigger a tsunami.
22 hours ago
Unseasonal rainfall has lashed Pakistan and Afghanistan over the past few days, killing more than 100 people across the neighboring countries
2 days ago
Chaos ensued in the United Arab Emirates after the country witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years.
2 days ago
A portrait of Winston Churchill by an artist whose work the British leader loathed went on display Tuesday at Churchill’s birthplace ahead of an auction in June.
3 days ago
