On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Israel gave US last-minute warning about drone attack on Iran, Italian foreign minister says at G7

Apr 19, 2024, 5:52 AM

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani addresses the opening session on...

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani addresses the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference at InterContinental London 02 on June 21, 2023 in London, England. The UK and Ukraine jointly host the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 and will focus on mobilising international support for Ukraine's economic and social stabilisation and recovery from the effects of Russia's illegal war. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY NICOLE WINFIELD, ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAPRI, Italy (AP) — The United States told the Group of Seven foreign ministers on Friday that it received “last minute” information from Israel about a drone action in Iran, Italy’s foreign minister said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who chaired the meeting of ministers of industrialized countries, said the United States provided the information at a Friday morning session that was changed at the last minute to address the suspected attack.

Early Friday, Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones, part of an apparent Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country last weekend.

Tajani said the U.S. informed the G7 ministers that it had been “informed at the last minute” by Israel about the drones. “But there was no sharing of the attack by the U.S. It was a mere information.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to comment on the assertion but emphasized that the U.S. was not involved in any attack.

“I’m not going to speak to that except to say that the United States has not been involved in any offensive operations,” Blinken said.

In a communique following the three-day meeting, the ministers urged the parties “to prevent further escalation.”

The statement pledged support for Israel’s security and condemned “in the strongest terms” what the foreign ministers described as Iran’s “unprecedented attack against Israel of April 13-14, which Israel defeated with the help of its partners,” as well as the seizure of the Portuguese-flagged vessel MSC Aries in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We stand ready to adopt further sanctions or take other measures, now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives,” the document read.

The group also warned Iran against transferring ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia.

On the war in Gaza, the group called on Hamas to release hostages and reminded Israel to respect international and humanitarian law.

It added that G7 countries remained opposed to “a full scale military operation in Rafah that would have catastrophic consequences on the civilian population,” and called for increasing the flow of aid into Gaza.

“The G7 worked and will work for a de-escalation,” Tajani said in a closing press conference. He said that would include a de-escalation of tensions, followed by a cease-fire, liberation of hostages and aid to the Palestinian people.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

air strike seen from a distance...

CNN

Israel has carried out a strike inside Iran, US official tells CNN, as region braces for escalation

Israel has carried out a military strike inside Iran, a US official told CNN Friday, a potentially dangerous escalation in a fast-widening Middle East conflict that Iranian government officials have so far sought to play down.

3 hours ago

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

Iran fires at apparent Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site

Iran has fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near its central city of Isfahan after spotting drones.

10 hours ago

Mount Ruang spewed hot lava and ash columns into the night sky on April 17, as seen from Sitaro, No...

Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Indonesia issues tsunami alert after volcano erupts on remote island

Indonesian authorities on Wednesday ordered hundreds of villagers to evacuate following multiple eruptions of a remote island volcano, raising fears it could collapse into the sea and trigger a tsunami.

22 hours ago

People wade through a street flooded by heavy rain in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday, April 15. Manda...

Sophia Saifi, Asim Khan, Masoud Popalzai, Irene Nasser and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

More than 100 killed across Pakistan and Afghanistan as flash floods and heavy rains sweep the region

Unseasonal rainfall has lashed Pakistan and Afghanistan over the past few days, killing more than 100 people across the neighboring countries

2 days ago

Cars are stuck on a flooded road after a rainstorm hit Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. (R...

Nadeen Ebrahim, Mary Gilbert and Brandon Miller

Chaos in Dubai as UAE records heaviest rainfall in 75 years

Chaos ensued in the United Arab Emirates after the country witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years.

2 days ago

A portrait of the iconic former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, painted by Graham Sutherl...

Associated Press

A painting of Winston Churchill by an artist whose work he hated is up for auction

A portrait of Winston Churchill by an artist whose work the British leader loathed went on display Tuesday at Churchill’s birthplace ahead of an auction in June.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Israel gave US last-minute warning about drone attack on Iran, Italian foreign minister says at G7