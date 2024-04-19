Woman killed in rollover crash in Tooele County

RUSH VALLEY, Tooele County — A woman was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash in eastern Tooele County.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the 21-year-old woman was the only person in the vehicle when it rolled on state Route 73, about 3 miles east of Rush Valley or 11 miles south of Tooele. She was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

No cause for the crash has been released and state troopers have not identified the woman.