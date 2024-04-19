On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Utah Assistant Coach DeMarlo Slocum To Join Danny Sprinkle At Washington

Apr 19, 2024, 12:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes will be shopping for a new assistant coach, but probably not the one everyone thought it would be.

There was much fear Craig Smith and the Utes would be looking to replace Chris Burgess this offseason with rumors swirling he’d be heading back down to BYU either as the head coach or an assistant coach.

That no longer appears to be the case, but instead, Smith will need to replace DeMarlo Slocum who is heading up to Seattle to join former Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle at Washington.

This story was first reported on by UteZone’s Steve Bartle.

Utah Basketball Coming Off Most Successful Season Since 2017-18

Despite not making the NCAA Tournament, the Utes had one of their most successful seasons in years, posting a 22-15 record including a 17-2 record at home.

Included in that total was an appearance in the NIT- Utah’s first postseason play of any kind since the 2017-18 season. Smith and crew made it all the way to the semifinals in Indianapolis.

While certainly not a perfect season, it was one the Utes can continue to build off of as they turn their attention to moving to the Big 12.

Having a fresh start with a new assistant coach on board along with a good recruiting class could be just the ticket.

“The experiences that you gain, and the relationships that you make that last a lifetime- that’s what it’s about,” Smith said after Utah’s loss in the NIT Semifinal. “I’m proud of these guys, how they galvanized and came together, and now we get on the recruiting trail and make it happen.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answering Your NHL To Utah Questions: Team Name? Where Will They Play?

With the NHL officially announcing a new franchise in Utah, fans were left with a lot of questions surrounding the move.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Wants NBA Title, Second Sixth-Man Trophy

Now the elder statesman of the Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson has a few to-dos left in the NBA before calling it a career.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Hoping To Continue Trend Of High Viewership For Women’s Sports

Women's sports are having a moment setting records and the Red Rocks hope to set a few more as they compete for a National Title.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics Compete For A National Title

The Red Rocks have a prime opportunity to earn a National Title after putting on a dominant performance to win their semifinal bracket.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Yetis Added To NHL Team Name Trademark Applications

A sixth trademark application for the new Utah NHL franchise was sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday. The Utah Yetis.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Hockey History: The Utah Grizzlies

The Utah Grizzlies would play their first season in Utah in the same building the Salt Lake Golden Eagles played their last, Delta Center.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Report: Utah Assistant Coach DeMarlo Slocum To Join Danny Sprinkle At Washington