Report: Utah Assistant Coach DeMarlo Slocum To Join Danny Sprinkle At Washington

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes will be shopping for a new assistant coach, but probably not the one everyone thought it would be.

There was much fear Craig Smith and the Utes would be looking to replace Chris Burgess this offseason with rumors swirling he’d be heading back down to BYU either as the head coach or an assistant coach.

That no longer appears to be the case, but instead, Smith will need to replace DeMarlo Slocum who is heading up to Seattle to join former Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle at Washington.

This story was first reported on by UteZone’s Steve Bartle.

I’m going to take a wild guess this isn’t the Utah assistant most expected Craig Smith to have to replace this offseason.#Utes https://t.co/wmsEcAWRXB — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) April 19, 2024

Utah Basketball Coming Off Most Successful Season Since 2017-18

Despite not making the NCAA Tournament, the Utes had one of their most successful seasons in years, posting a 22-15 record including a 17-2 record at home.

Included in that total was an appearance in the NIT- Utah’s first postseason play of any kind since the 2017-18 season. Smith and crew made it all the way to the semifinals in Indianapolis.

While certainly not a perfect season, it was one the Utes can continue to build off of as they turn their attention to moving to the Big 12.

Having a fresh start with a new assistant coach on board along with a good recruiting class could be just the ticket.

“The experiences that you gain, and the relationships that you make that last a lifetime- that’s what it’s about,” Smith said after Utah’s loss in the NIT Semifinal. “I’m proud of these guys, how they galvanized and came together, and now we get on the recruiting trail and make it happen.”

