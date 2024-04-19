Utah Yetis Added To NHL Team Name Trademark Applications

SALT LAKE CITY – A sixth trademark application for the new Utah NHL franchise was sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday.

Utah Yetis was submitted for trademark a couple of days after Utah Blizzard, Utah Venom, Utah Fury, Utah HC, and Utah Hockey Club.

Add Utah Yetis to the list of #NHL team name trademarks 👀#NHLinUtah pic.twitter.com/UORCTebjmb — Chandler Holt (@ChandlerHoltKSL) April 19, 2024

All but one of the trademarks were submitted by the same group. The odd one out being the Utah Blizzard.

All six were filed anonymously.

There has been a lot of speculation on what the Utah NHL team would be called over the past few months.

Ryan Smith fed into these talks on multiple occasions. He threw out the names “Utah Yeti” and “Utah Venom” in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show in January.

RELATED: Smith – Utah Ready For NHL ‘Now’, Potential Team Names

On April 8, Smith polled Utahns for team name ideas.

After the official relocation announcement was made by the NHL, a report came out that the new Utah franchise may choose to not rush a name decision.

They want to get it right and could go into year one without a name and mascot. This checks out with the Utah Hockey Club and Utah HC trademark applications.

Fans In Utah Make Impressive Statement Hours After Getting NHL Team

On Thursday, April 18, the NHL and its Board of Governors unanimously approved the creation of a new franchise under Ryan Smith’s ownership. The team will begin play in Salt Lake City in the fall.

Alongside the announcement, Delta Center, home to the Utah Jazz and the new NHL team, shared that fans interested in season tickets could immediately place a $100 deposit (per seat) for the tickets.

Be there for the @NHL‘s first season in Utah 🏒#NHLinUtah Make a ticket deposit now: https://t.co/nYSW8tqAvZ pic.twitter.com/rZuUquOtkw — Delta Center (@deltacenter) April 18, 2024

About two hours after the announcement of the NHL in Utah, Smith posted an update on the number of season ticket deposits received by the team’s ownership.

RELATED: League Approves New NHL Team In Utah, Owned By Ryan, Ashley Smith

“Wow! Over 6,000 season tickets deposits in first 2 hours,” the new NHL owner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Utah is amazing!”

Wow! Over 6,000 season tickets deposits in first 2 hours👀.

Utah is amazing! — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 18, 2024

Smith told KSL Sports that Utahns would “show up” for NHL hockey.

“I have a ton of faith in Utah. Utahns show up,” Smith told KSL Sports of his drive to bring an NHL team to Utah. “Everyone keeps telling us why we can’t, but if you want these things to happen, you have to take advantage of the moments.”

Just a few hours after that, the number of deposits ballooned up to 11,000.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.