On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Yetis Added To NHL Team Name Trademark Applications

Apr 19, 2024, 12:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – A sixth trademark application for the new Utah NHL franchise was sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday.

Utah Yetis was submitted for trademark a couple of days after Utah Blizzard, Utah Venom, Utah Fury, Utah HC, and Utah Hockey Club.

All but one of the trademarks were submitted by the same group. The odd one out being the Utah Blizzard.

All six were filed anonymously.

There has been a lot of speculation on what the Utah NHL team would be called over the past few months.

Ryan Smith fed into these talks on multiple occasions. He threw out the names “Utah Yeti” and “Utah Venom” in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show in January.

RELATED: Smith – Utah Ready For NHL ‘Now’, Potential Team Names

On April 8, Smith polled Utahns for team name ideas.

After the official relocation announcement was made by the NHL, a report came out that the new Utah franchise may choose to not rush a name decision.

They want to get it right and could go into year one without a name and mascot. This checks out with the Utah Hockey Club and Utah HC trademark applications.

Fans In Utah Make Impressive Statement Hours After Getting NHL Team

On Thursday, April 18, the NHL and its Board of Governors unanimously approved the creation of a new franchise under Ryan Smith’s ownership. The team will begin play in Salt Lake City in the fall.

Alongside the announcement, Delta Center, home to the Utah Jazz and the new NHL team, shared that fans interested in season tickets could immediately place a $100 deposit (per seat) for the tickets.

About two hours after the announcement of the NHL in Utah, Smith posted an update on the number of season ticket deposits received by the team’s ownership.

RELATED: League Approves New NHL Team In Utah, Owned By Ryan, Ashley Smith

“Wow! Over 6,000 season tickets deposits in first 2 hours,” the new NHL owner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Utah is amazing!”

Smith told KSL Sports that Utahns would “show up” for NHL hockey.

“I have a ton of faith in Utah. Utahns show up,” Smith told KSL Sports of his drive to bring an NHL team to Utah. “Everyone keeps telling us why we can’t, but if you want these things to happen, you have to take advantage of the moments.”

Just a few hours after that, the number of deposits ballooned up to 11,000.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answering Your NHL To Utah Questions: Team Name? Where Will They Play?

With the NHL officially announcing a new franchise in Utah, fans were left with a lot of questions surrounding the move.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Wants NBA Title, Second Sixth-Man Trophy

Now the elder statesman of the Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson has a few to-dos left in the NBA before calling it a career.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Hoping To Continue Trend Of High Viewership For Women’s Sports

Women's sports are having a moment setting records and the Red Rocks hope to set a few more as they compete for a National Title.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Gymnastics Compete For A National Title

The Red Rocks have a prime opportunity to earn a National Title after putting on a dominant performance to win their semifinal bracket.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah Assistant Coach DeMarlo Slocum To Join Danny Sprinkle At Washington

DeMarlo Slocum is heading up to Seattle to join former USU head coach Danny Sprinkle at Washington as an assistant.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Hockey History: The Utah Grizzlies

The Utah Grizzlies would play their first season in Utah in the same building the Salt Lake Golden Eagles played their last, Delta Center.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah Yetis Added To NHL Team Name Trademark Applications