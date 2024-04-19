Report: Runnin’ Ute Deivon Smith Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY – After much speculation and things leaning toward a win for Craig Smith and the Runnin’ Utes, reports surfaced Friday that Deivon Smith has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Smith was electric for Utah basketball in the 2023-24 season once his waiver was cleared to play, setting a new triple-double record for the Pac-12 that will never be broken.

There was some concern about whether or not Smith would stay with the Utes for another season shortly after the season wrapped. Those concerns eased considerably over the past few weeks, but obviously somewhere along the line things changed again.

On3 was the first to report Smith’s entrance into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

All Isn’t Lost For Utah Basketball But The Path Is Much More Difficult With Smith’s Departure

Utah’s path to rebuilding a respectable roster for the 2024-25 season got much harder with Smith’s departure to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Ideally, if the productive point guard had stayed, he would have been the piece the Utes built the rest of the team around. With Smith’s departure, it is now up to Craig Smith and his staff to not only replace him, but Branden Carlson who is out of eligibility and currently pursuing an opportunity in the NBA.

Thankfully for the Utes Gabe Madsen recently reaffirmed his commitment to staying with the program. Additionally, Madsen will be joined by his twin brother, Mason who recently committed to Utah via the portal.

Still, the Runnin’ Utes will now need to fill five vacant spots along with finding a little star power too.

