Delta Center Announces NHL Welcome Party

Apr 19, 2024, 3:59 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Delta Center announced a party to welcome Utah’s new NHL team in Salt Lake City.

The party is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24. The invite says a plaza party begins at 4:00 p.m. and a celebration begins at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free. There will be food, entertainment and preseason ticket vouchers for early birds.

The social media post from Delta Center says fans who attend the event can look forward to player introductions as well.

NHL To Utah

Yesterday, the NHL Board Of Governors unanimously approved the establishment of a new hockey franchise in Utah by Ryan and Ashley Smith and Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) using the assets of the Arizona Coyotes.

“Effective at closing, the approved transactions will result in the Coyotes’ franchise transferring the totality of its existing hockey assets – including its full Reserve List, roster of Players and draft picks and its Hockey Operations Department – to the Utah franchise,” read the press release from the National Hockey League.

The Utah franchise does not have a name yet… but Smith is committed to giving hockey fans in Utah a say.

Questions Regarding Utah’s New NHL Team?

Check out this article, we cover everything from what the team name will be to how Delta Center will function for hockey.

