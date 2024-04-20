Former Utah charity CEO sentenced for tax evasion

SALT LAKE CITY — A former CEO of a Utah charity was charged with tax evasion after he acquired $1.3 million during a years-long scheme.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Ashley Robinson was the former CEO of a Salt Lake-based charity that would collect and distribute medical supplies.

The DOJ’s press release stated that Robinson teamed up with Gurcharan “Jazzy” Singh to make false donations from 2013 to 2019.

Singh would provide medical supplies under the pretense it was donated. Robinson then sold the supplies to a third-party, returning the proceeds to Singh and keeping 10% of the revenue, officials said.

Robinson failed to report this additional income on his federal tax returns or pay tax on it. This caused a total loss of $485,982 to the IRS.

Documents state Robinson used the money made from the scheme to pay off the mortgage of his principle residence, and buy multiple luxury cars. These include a Maserati, a Mercedes Benz, and an Audi for one of his coworkers.

Robinson was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, and pay approximately $485,982 in restitution to the United States as stated by the press release. Singh was separately prosecuted in the Central District of California and sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison.