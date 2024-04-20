On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SPORTS

Smith Entertainment Group addresses the logistics and politics of bringing the NHL to Utah

Apr 19, 2024, 7:51 PM | Updated: 7:56 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND LINDSAY AERTS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, the NHL and the new owners of the Utah NHL team discussed the exciting opportunities that the team can bring to Beehive State.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman joined the new team owners, Ryan and Ashley Smith of the Smith Entertainment Group, at the Delta Center in front of a packed room filled with the press.

Ryan Smith said the deal between them and the NHL happened fast, and he wasn’t entirely sure until Tuesday night that they had a team. He said the NHL Board of Governors approved the transfer of the Arizona Coyotes move Thursday, and everyone signed the paperwork at 2 a.m. Friday.

Bettman said this process and Utahn’s reactions made it clear that Utah has what it takes to be successful as the home to an NHL franchise.

“We focused on the fact that these are the owners we want, and this is the type of community that we’d like to be a part of,” Bettman said. “Yes, we heard Utah is number one in everything—economy, employment, quality of life, happy people, you name it.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman laughs as Ryan Smith, co-founder and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group, speaks at a press conference at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City to announce that the NHL would be coming to Utah on Friday, April 18, 2024.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman laughs as Ryan Smith, co-founder and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group, speaks at a press conference at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City to announce that the NHL would be coming to Utah on Friday, April 18, 2024. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Ashley Smith echoed this feeling, saying she wants to use the sports teams they own to bring people together.

“More ways to come together in a world that’s very, very divisive, and we all get to come together around basketball, and we all get to come together around hockey,” she said.

Ashley Smith also spoke about what this meant for her family and the possibility of bringing the Stanley Cup to Utah.

Ashley Smith, co-founder of Smith Entertainment Group, speaks as she joins her husband, Ryan Smith, co-founder and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at a press conference at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City to announce that the NHL would be coming to Utah on Friday, April 18, 2024.

Ashley Smith, co-founder of Smith Entertainment Group, speaks as she joins her husband, Ryan Smith, co-founder and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at a press conference at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City to announce that the NHL would be coming to Utah on Friday, April 18, 2024. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

So much work, so little time

Ryan Smith talked about the economics and the work that needed to get done so the puck could drop in the fall for the 23-24 season.

He said he had plans to build another arena outside of downtown, but city and state leaders all agreed that the team needed to stay downtown. Most of those leaders, like Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, were also in the room.

“To be honest, the plan was to just build a new arena. President Adams, Speaker Schulz, govs, mayors – we all came together to see what it would take to be downtown and to stay downtown,” Ryan Smith said. “We need it downtown. Really, I think we’ve all decided that there’s one moment to reimagine what our experience is in downtown Salt Lake.”

Utah leaders, Ryan Smith meet with NHL commissioner on bringing team to Utah

He said where the Utah Jazz go, hockey goes. But, he said this deal and the sales tax increase are not just for the arena.

“We’re going to need everyone. Real estate agents, we have 70 people moving here. We need everybody’s help, and this is truly a community asset. And it is for the community,” Ryan Smith said.

Salt Lake City and the Smith Entertainment Group are in the process of creating a project area downtown, but the specifics of that zone are unclear.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Speaks On Delta Center Plans, Hosting NBA/NHL Seamlessly

At the opening press conference for the NHL, Ryan Smith spoke on plans for Delta Center as the arena prepares to host two pro sports teams.

2 hours ago

The Delta Center welcoming the NHL to Utah after the announcement of the Arizona Coyotes move....

Mike Anderson

One expert says branding a NHL team this fast is a monumental task

The timeline for Utah's new NHL team is rapidly approaching for the 23-24 hockey season, and some marketing experts say the new owners have a huge task ahead. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Delta Center Announces NHL Welcome Party

Delta Center announced a party to welcome Utah's new NHL team in Salt Lake City.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Coyote Paul Bissonnette Predicts NHL Team In Utah Will Be ‘First-Class Organization’

Former Coyote and current NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette joined the Pat McAfee Show and had some high praise for the NHL in Utah.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Runnin’ Ute Deivon Smith Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Reports surfaced Friday that Runnin' Ute Deivon Smith has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not be with the team in 2025.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Playoffs Rooting Guide For Utah Jazz Fans

If you're a Utah Jazz fan wanting to watch the NBA playoffs, but don't know who to cheer for, this rooting guide is for you.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Smith Entertainment Group addresses the logistics and politics of bringing the NHL to Utah