Ryan Smith Speaks On Delta Center Plans, Hosting NBA/NHL Seamlessly

Apr 19, 2024, 7:04 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – At the introductory press conference for the NHL in Utah, Ryan Smith spoke on plans for Delta Center as the arena prepares to host two major-four sports teams.

Smith said that Delta Center will undergo renovations to seat 17,500 for hockey games.

Smith said that the goal is for Delta Center to be just as much a home for the Jazz as it is for the new NHL team. This means figuring out how to maximize seating and comfortability for both hockey and basketball fans.

The NHL and Smith Entertainment Group are confident that they can do just that in downtown Salt Lake City.

With arena troubles being the main reason the Arizona Coyotes fell flat, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that Utah officials assured him that “arena drama” would not be an issue.

Following the press conference, KSL Sports Live’s Sam Farnsworth spoke one-on-one with Smith. The new NHL owner told KSL Sports the response to the franchise landing in the state has been “incredible.”

Smith called the yet-to-be-named team a “community asset” and said that he hopes “we understand the moment.”

 

About 30 hours after the franchise was officially awarded to the Beehive State, Smith Entertainment Group had received more than 22,700 deposits for season tickets.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

