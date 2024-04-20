Man caught hiding in storage unit after stealing three separate vehicles

BRIGHAM CITY — Roy resident Joshua Sotomayor was arrested in Brigham City Thursday morning after committing a series of crimes, and eventually hiding inside of a storage unit, according to officials.

The police affidavit states that at approximately 5 a.m., Tremonton police officers were dispatched to a call reporting a stolen blue 2000 Chevy truck.

About an hour later, a second victim called police, stating the previously mentioned truck was in their driveway, and their white Honda Accord was missing.

The affidavit stated that “various items” were found in the stolen Chevy, including “cigarettes, water bottles, and a rockstar.” The victim told police these items were not his.

At approximately 7 a.m., a third victim called police to report that their black Toyota Camry was stolen, according to the affidavit.

Police report that at approximately 7:20 a.m., a Tremonton police officer was behind the stolen Camry, and turned on their sirens. The driver sped up, running through a red light at the 900 North exit, and committed multiple traffic violations.

The officer stopped chasing the car for other drivers’ safety.

The same officer later located the Camry unoccupied near 1000 W. State Road 13, according to police reports. A witness saw the car crash, followed by Sotomayor running away from the scene towards nearby businesses and storage units.

The Brigham City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, and the Box Elder County Sheriff’s set up a perimeter around the area. Police state they used K9’s and a drone to help with their search.

According to a Brigham City police press release, Sotomayor was hiding in a storage unit. He was later found by police in an additional unlocked vehicle.

Upon arrest, officials state they found what they believe to be 140 grams of meth, which Sotomayor admitted to selling in the Box Elder County area, as well as a bag of heroin and a “crushed up white pill.”

The substances were not tested, as police reported they’d stopped testing for safety reasons.

Two firearms were found in Sotomayor’s backpack, and police state one of the firearms in his possession was found to be stolen. Sotomayor is on parole for previous felony charges, and is not permitted to carry firearms.

Police also reported finding multiple financial cards in his front pocket that belonged to the first car theft victim.

Sotomayor is being charged with three counts of theft of an operable vehicle, two counts for possession of restricted firearms, possession and distribution of controlled substances, unlawful possession of a financial card, failing to stop or respond at commandment of police, and improper passing on right of vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Police state he was booked into jail on multiple charges by various agencies.