On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man caught hiding in storage unit after stealing three separate vehicles

Apr 19, 2024, 9:24 PM

Handcuffs...

A Murray auto shop owner was arrested Wednesday by agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and accused of selling bath salts and oxycodone pills from his business. (File photo)

(File photo)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY — Roy resident Joshua Sotomayor was arrested in Brigham City Thursday morning after committing a series of crimes, and eventually hiding inside of a storage unit, according to officials.

The police affidavit states that at approximately 5 a.m., Tremonton police officers were dispatched to a call reporting a stolen blue 2000 Chevy truck.

About an hour later, a second victim called police, stating the previously mentioned truck was in their driveway, and their white Honda Accord was missing.

The affidavit stated that “various items” were found in the stolen Chevy, including “cigarettes, water bottles, and a rockstar.” The victim told police these items were not his.

At approximately 7 a.m., a third victim called police to report that their black Toyota Camry was stolen, according to the affidavit.

Police report that at approximately 7:20 a.m., a Tremonton police officer was behind the stolen Camry, and turned on their sirens. The driver sped up, running through a red light at the 900 North exit, and committed multiple traffic violations.

The officer stopped chasing the car for other drivers’ safety.

The same officer later located the Camry unoccupied near 1000 W. State Road 13, according to police reports. A witness saw the car crash, followed by Sotomayor running away from the scene towards nearby businesses and storage units.

The Brigham City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, and the Box Elder County Sheriff’s set up a perimeter around the area. Police state they used K9’s and a drone to help with their search.

According to a Brigham City police press release, Sotomayor was hiding in a storage unit. He was later found by police in an additional unlocked vehicle.

Upon arrest, officials state they found what they believe to be 140 grams of meth, which Sotomayor admitted to selling in the Box Elder County area, as well as a bag of heroin and a “crushed up white pill.”

The substances were not tested, as police reported they’d stopped testing for safety reasons.

Two firearms were found in Sotomayor’s backpack, and police state one of the firearms in his possession was found to be stolen. Sotomayor is on parole for previous felony charges, and is not permitted to carry firearms.

Police also reported finding multiple financial cards in his front pocket that belonged to the first car theft victim.

Sotomayor is being charged with three counts of theft of an operable vehicle, two counts for possession of restricted firearms, possession and distribution of controlled substances, unlawful possession of a financial card, failing to stop or respond at commandment of police, and improper passing on right of vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Police state he was booked into jail on multiple charges by various agencies.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE - A box filled with dollar bills is shown in New York, April 3, 2019. The IRS is warning taxpa...

Carlysle Price

Former Utah charity CEO sentenced for tax evasion

A former CEO of a Utah charity was charged with tax evasion after he acquired $1.3 million during a years-long scheme.

3 hours ago

Texts shown during Chad Daybell's jury trial show he and Lori Daybell planned to be together in Haw...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Texts show Chad and Lori Daybell’s relationship days after her husband’s death

Jurors for Chad Daybell's trial heard testimony on Friday about Lori Daybell's texts from an FBI agent, along with the end of testimony from Lori Daybell's friend, Melanie Gibb.

5 hours ago

The scene of the carjacking and shooting that happened April 3 outside of a Murray EOS Fitness...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 men face federal charges in attempted carjacking, shooting at Murray gym

A carjacking attempt that turned into a shootout in a Murray gym parking lot earlier this month has resulted in federal charges filed against two Utah men.

6 hours ago

Donald Trump sits at a table a jury has been seated for his trial...

Jennifer Peltz, Michael R. Sisak, Jake Offenhartz and Alanna Durkin Richer

Jury of 12 people and 6 alternates is seated in Trump’s hush money trial in New York

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates has been seated Donald Trump's hush money case, setting the stage for expected opening statements next week in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president.

9 hours ago

A man who police say offered to help a valet driver at the University of Utah Hospital and then dro...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man offers to help valet driver at the U., then kidnaps her, police say

A man who allegedly got into a car being parked by a valet at the University of Utah Hospital under the guise of helping has been arrested for investigation of kidnapping.

10 hours ago

The large quantity of methamphetamine, cash, a gun, and two knives found on the suspect....

Michael Houck

Traffic stop leads to arrest of man in possession of methamphetamine, police say

A man who was arrested for drug charges on Wednesday was also arrested on similar charges in February, according to court documents. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Man caught hiding in storage unit after stealing three separate vehicles