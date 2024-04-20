On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
CRIME

Two arrested after SLCPD find large amounts of methamphetamine

Apr 20, 2024, 12:35 PM

A photo of seized illegal drugs and paraphernalia from a traffic stop near 1500 South West Temple S...

A photo of seized illegal drugs and paraphernalia from a traffic stop near 1500 South West Temple Street (SLCPD photo - April 19, 2024).

(SLCPD photo - April 19, 2024)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Liberty Patrol officers arrested two people Friday morning after finding nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine in their car, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department press release.

Police report at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers stopped an SUV near 1500 South West Temple Street for not having a license plate.

After investigating, officials state the driver, 52 year-old James Castro, did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance for the SUV. The passenger, 45 year-old Caroline Campbell, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police state officers impounded the car and began investigating. They found “nearly half a pound” of methamphetamine, scales, and packaging material, according to the press release.

Castro is being charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of operating a vehicle without insurance, and one count on driving with a denied license, according to the press release.

Police also report Campbell is being charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

