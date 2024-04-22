Prosecutors will make history with opening statements in Trump’s hush money criminal case
Apr 22, 2024, 6:52 AM
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants for residential solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities.
35 minutes ago
Columbia University has canceled in-person classes and police have arrested dozens of students at Yale University as tensions on U.S. college campuses continue to grow.
1 hour ago
“Civil War,” Alex Garland’s ominous American dystopia, remained the top film in theaters in its second week of release, according to studio estimates Sunday.
13 hours ago
The Lyrid meteor shower is underway. But with a nearly full moon in the sky during the peak, it might be tough to see clearly.
14 hours ago
More than a dozen people suffered mostly minor injuries when a tram used for tours crashed into a railing at Universal Studios Hollywood near Los Angeles, authorities and the company said.
16 hours ago
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday said House Speaker Mike Johnson “betrayed” Republican voters after the House approved new aid to Ukraine, threatening to call a vote for his ouster if he doesn’t resign.
19 hours ago
