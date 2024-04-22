Salt Lake City plants 250 trees for Earth Day

SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day, Salt Lake City planted dozens of trees on Monday.

The newly planted trees will outline the Regional Athletic Complex. Many of the trees, which are currently around 10 feet tall, will grow one day to be 100 feet tall.

That means in the future, the complex will be lined with shade.

“For me it’s really important to be giving back to the earth more than we’re taking from it,” said Katelyn McCarey, a volunteer.

This batch of trees will add up to 250 when the city is finished planting. But the project doesn’t stop there. The city plans to plant a total of 5,000 trees by the end of 2024.

“That’s four years of a thousand trees on the West side every single year. This is our fifth year,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

In planting today, a legacy is created for tomorrow.

“My kids and our grandkids and the future generations are going to sit in these thousands of trees that we’ve planted for them,” Mendenhall said.

As of 10 a.m., approximately 100 trees had been planted with another volunteer group coming in to help with the rest of the planting.