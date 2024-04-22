On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Salt Lake City plants 250 trees for Earth Day

Apr 22, 2024, 1:12 PM | Updated: 1:13 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day, Salt Lake City planted dozens of trees on Monday.

The newly planted trees will outline the Regional Athletic Complex. Many of the trees, which are currently around 10 feet tall, will grow one day to be 100 feet tall.

That means in the future, the complex will be lined with shade.

“For me it’s really important to be giving back to the earth more than we’re taking from it,” said Katelyn McCarey, a volunteer.

This batch of trees will add up to 250 when the city is finished planting. But the project doesn’t stop there. The city plans to plant a total of 5,000 trees by the end of 2024.

“That’s four years of a thousand trees on the West side every single year. This is our fifth year,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

In planting today, a legacy is created for tomorrow.

“My kids and our grandkids and the future generations are going to sit in these thousands of trees that we’ve planted for them,” Mendenhall said.

As of 10 a.m., approximately 100 trees had been planted with another volunteer group coming in to help with the rest of the planting.

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

FILE: GRID Alternatives employees Tony Chang (L) and Sal Miranda install no-cost solar panels on th...

Alexa St. John and Will Weissert

Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal solar power grants

President Joe Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants for residential solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities.

5 hours ago

Plastic bags and other trash scattered across Logan farmer's lands after a large windstorm destroye...

Mike Anderson

Garbage from a Logan landfill is blowing into nearby farmland

Farmers on the far north end of Cache County say the nearby landfill is causing frequent problems for them as garbage gets blown over and sometimes through the fence.

5 days ago

The Willard Spillway sending water to the Great Salt Lake....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Large amounts of water sent to Great Salt Lake ahead of spring runoff

While Utah did not have a record water year this year, water managers say there is so much water that some is being sent into the Great Salt Lake.

6 days ago

The raised waters Parleys Creek in Sugar House Park as the warm weather melts snow in the mountains...

Emma Benson

‘Keep away’: Salt Lake City officials urge water safety amid spring runoff

Salt Lake City officials warn everyone of high waters near parks and trails as warm weather melts the mountain snow.

10 days ago

Crews started to burn invasive phragmites Friday....

Mike Anderson

Firefighters burn invasive phragmites in Ogden Bay

Crews started to burn 2,000 acres of invasive phragmites in the Ogden Bay Wildlife Management Area Friday.

10 days ago

Smoke of the controlled burn near Antelope Island...

Michael Houck

Utah DNR conducts a controlled burn at the Ogden Bay

Wildlife officials are burning several acres of grassland at the Ogden Bay on Friday.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Salt Lake City plants 250 trees for Earth Day