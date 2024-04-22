On the Site:
Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Safety Cole Bishop

Apr 22, 2024, 5:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner which means it is time to examine where your favorite former Utes could land.

Today we take a closer look at former Utah football safety Cole Bishop.

Bishop made his presence known as a freshman in 2021 for the Utes and never looked back playing in 35 total games with 29 starts.

Perhaps Bishop’s most memorable game came in Utah’s first-ever Rose Bowl appearance against an Ohio State team that featured quarterback CJ Stroud. Bishop recorded eight total tackles and a fumble recovery in that game putting him on the map.

Combine Numbers For Cole Bishop – Safety

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 206 lbs.

Arm: 29 3/4’’

Hand: 9 1/2’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.52 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39″

Broad Jump: 10’ 4’’

Projected Draft Spot

Day Two (rounds 2 or 3) according to Fantasy Pros.

NFL Teams That Need Safeties According To PFF

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Detroit Lions
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • New York Giants
  • New York Jets

Some Of The More Interesting Spots For Cole Bishop

Buffalo, Detroit, and Green Bay all feel like teams that are building to become great over the coming years and it’s always nice to see guys land somewhere where they will have success not only personally but team wide.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

The Bills have the potential to reunite Bishop with former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid while the Packers (fanwise) have been buzzing a lot over the former Utah safety.

A possible interesting aside: while not listed by PFF as needing safeties, the New Orleans Saints did interview both Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki after Pro Day wrapped up.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

