Lynne Roberts, Utah Women’s Basketball Heating Up On Recruiting Trail

SALT LAKE CITY – Lynne Roberts and the Utah women’s basketball team are starting to get hot on the recruiting trail landing a huge four-star shooting guard out of Oklahoma.

Avery Hjelmstad committed to Roberts and the Utes on April 23, 2024, via a post on X.

About two weeks ago associate head coach Gavin Peterson posted a “hint” a big commit was coming down the pipeline for Utah and Hjelmstad certainly appears to fit the bill.

The most EPIC Commitment from a recruit (with some of the staff involved) EVER!!!! 🤯

Y’all….This was a moment I will NEVER FORGET 🥹 Go Utes! — Gavin A. Petersen (@coachgp7) April 13, 2024

More About 2025 Commit Avery Hjelmstad

Hjelmstad has an impressive list of suitors the Utes had to beat out including Oklahoma State, Florida State, Harvard, Northwestern, BYU, USC, Oregon, and Oklahoma among many, many others.

According to MaxPreps, last season Hjelmstad played in 27 games and was good for 16.3 points per game, 1.3 assists, five rebounds, and 2.1 steals.

Utah Women’s Basketball Got Some Immediate Help Too

The future isn’t the only place Roberts are and the Utes are focusing on either.

On April 21, Utah picked up another commitment, this time for the impending 2024-25 season in Michigan transfer Chyra Evans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chyra evans 🇦🇺 (@chyra.evans)

Last season the talented forward started 23 games and averaged 22.2 minutes, 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The Aussie native will have two years of eligibility to make her mark in Salt Lake City.

Utah Women’s Basketball Hits The Road

Last Thursday (April 18) the Utah women’s basketball account posted the coaching staff will be on the road looking for more talent to come to Salt Lake City.

Roberts and her staff will be making a couple stops in Texas along with Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Our coaches are excited to be back on the road this weekend looking for future Utes! ➡️ Bryan, TX

➡️ Dallas, TX

➡️ Manheim, PA

➡️ Hampton, VA#goutes pic.twitter.com/fcN1QJhBBF — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) April 19, 2024

Additionally, season tickets for the 2024-25 season are now on sale for the Utah women and can be secured for $75.

