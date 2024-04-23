Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Offensive Guard Keaton Bills

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner which means it is time to examine where your favorite former Utes could land.

Today we take a closer look at former Utah football offensive guard Keaton Bills.

Bills started his college career with the Utes in 2019 playing in three games before redshirting for the year.

The talented offensive lineman played in 45 total games during his time at Utah with 36 starts- all at left guard and earned Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mentions twice in 2022 and 2023.

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 321 lbs.

Arm: 32 1/2’’

Hand: 10″

40-Yard Dash: 5.38 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.9 seconds

Vertical Jump: 29.5’’

Broad Jump: 8’ 5’’

Projected Draft Spot

Day Three (undrafted free agent) according to NFL Draft Buzz.

Baltimore Ravens

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Some Of The More Interesting Spots For Keaton Bills

Baltimore jumps off the list as one of the better teams in the league needing offensive linemen to keep one of the best quarterbacks upright in Lamar Jackson.

The 49ers are another team that has been very good the past few seasons under quarterback Brock Purdy.

Green Bay and Houston are intriguing from the standpoint that quarterbacks Jordan Love and CJ Stroud look to be two of the up-and-coming stars in the NFL and it would be fun to see someone like Bills grow with them.

Detroit offers the opportunity to work with one of the best offensive linemen in the league in Penei Sewell while Las Vegas and Seattle (and the 49ers) offer the ability to play close to home for the Utah native.

