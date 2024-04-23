Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Offensive Guard Keaton Bills
Apr 23, 2024, 2:00 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner which means it is time to examine where your favorite former Utes could land.
Today we take a closer look at former Utah football offensive guard Keaton Bills.
Bills started his college career with the Utes in 2019 playing in three games before redshirting for the year.
The talented offensive lineman played in 45 total games during his time at Utah with 36 starts- all at left guard and earned Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mentions twice in 2022 and 2023.
Thank you Ute Nation!@Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/7EeqjqPrEU
— Keaton Bills (@keatonbills) December 11, 2023
Combine Numbers For Keaton Bills – Guard
Height: 6’ 4’’
Weight: 321 lbs.
Arm: 32 1/2’’
Hand: 10″
40-Yard Dash: 5.38 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.9 seconds
Vertical Jump: 29.5’’
Broad Jump: 8’ 5’’
Projected Draft Spot
Day Three (undrafted free agent) according to NFL Draft Buzz.
NFL Teams That Need Offensive Guards According To PFF
- Baltimore Ravens
- Dallas Cowboys
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- New Orleans Saints
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Some Of The More Interesting Spots For Keaton Bills
Baltimore jumps off the list as one of the better teams in the league needing offensive linemen to keep one of the best quarterbacks upright in Lamar Jackson.
The 49ers are another team that has been very good the past few seasons under quarterback Brock Purdy.
View this post on Instagram
Green Bay and Houston are intriguing from the standpoint that quarterbacks Jordan Love and CJ Stroud look to be two of the up-and-coming stars in the NFL and it would be fun to see someone like Bills grow with them.
Detroit offers the opportunity to work with one of the best offensive linemen in the league in Penei Sewell while Las Vegas and Seattle (and the 49ers) offer the ability to play close to home for the Utah native.
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports