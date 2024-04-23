On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Unprecedented images reveal jaw-dropping features of Jupiter’s ‘tortured moon’

Apr 23, 2024, 3:38 PM

A graphic shows what a lava lake, called Loki Patera, may look like on the surface of Jupiter's moo...

A graphic shows what a lava lake, called Loki Patera, may look like on the surface of Jupiter's moon Io. (JPLraw via CNN Newsource)

(JPLraw via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY STRICKLAND, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Close flybys of Io, one of Jupiter’s moons and the most volcanically active world in our solar system, have revealed a lava lake and a towering feature called “Steeple Mountain” on the moon’s alien surface.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which first arrived to study Jupiter and its moons in 2016, flew within roughly 930 miles (1,500 kilometers) of the lava world’s surface in December and February to capture the first detailed images of Io’s northern latitudes.

It has been more than 20 years since a mission flew so closely by Io, and the spacecraft’s camera, called JunoCam, captured high-resolution images that showcased active volcanic plumes, mountain peaks and a glass-smooth lake of cooling lava.

“Io is simply littered with volcanoes, and we caught a few of them in action,” said Scott Bolton, Juno’s principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute, in a statement.

“We also got some great close-ups and other data on a 200-kilometer-long (127-mile-long) lava lake called Loki Patera. There is amazing detail showing these crazy islands embedded in the middle of a potentially magma lake rimmed with hot lava,” he added. “The specular reflection our instruments recorded of the lake suggests parts of Io’s surface are as smooth as glass, reminiscent of volcanically created obsidian glass on Earth.”

Bolton announced the findings on April 16 at the European Geophysical Union General Assembly in Vienna. The new data is painting a clearer portrait of Io, which has intrigued scientists for centuries.

“Other than the Earth, it’s the only place that we see active magma volcanoes going on in our solar system,” Bolton said.

Animating an alien world

The team translated portions of Juno’s data into animations that bring some of the hellish world’s surface features, such as Loki Patera and Steeple Mountain, into dramatic focus.

Juno detected the mountain with the help of the sun shining on Io’s surface, which created dramatic shadows that revealed a very sharp peak.

“We used the scientific data to understand the shadows and measure the distance,” Bolton said. “It may not be perfectly right, but this is sort of what it would be like if you went there. We call this Steeple Mountain, because it’s so steep there at the edge, it may be Io’s version of the Matterhorn.”

Although the temperature of the magma on Io amounts to thousands of degrees, the surface of the moon is likely minus 148 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 100 degrees Celsius), Bolton said.

“When the magma comes out as a volcano goes off, it immediately freezes and probably makes sulfur snow,” he said.

A skiing and snowboarding destination

As an outdoors enthusiast, Bolton joked that Io’s Steeple Mountain should be one of the solar system’s skiing and snowboarding destinations.

Meanwhile, Loki Patera is another spot with hot and cold extremes. While the lava lake itself is likely very hot, the top of the islands are probably very cold, and a cold crust may rim the edges of the lake as well, Bolton said.

The mission team used Juno’s Microwave Radiometer instrument to create maps of Io’s surface, showing how incredibly smooth it is.

The topography lacks contours because Io is so volcanically active that the world is constantly resurfaced by lava, which erases impact craters from its surface, according to a new study from a separate research team published in the journal Science on April 18.

The team also used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array of telescopes in Chile to observe gases in Io’s atmosphere. The researchers found evidence of an abundance of enriched sulfur and chlorine, which suggests that Io has likely been volcanically active and releasing the gases for most or all of its history over the past 4 billion years.

Revealing Io’s mysteries

Io, first discovered by Galileo Galilei in 1610, is just slightly larger than our moon, but it’s unlike anywhere else in the solar system.

The rocky moon’s surface is covered with hundreds of volcanoes, drawing comparisons to the fictional volcanic planet Mustafar and its rivers of lava from the “Star Wars” films.

Scientists have observed Io’s powerful volcanoes spewing lava fountains that are dozens of miles high and can even be seen with large telescopes on Earth, according to NASA.

The moon’s name came from a Greek myth in which a mortal woman is turned into a cow during a marital dispute between the god Zeus and his wife Hera. The moniker is a fitting one, because Io is in a constant state of tug-of-war, pulled by the massive gravity of Jupiter, as well as its large moons Europa and Ganymede.

These three worlds tug so violently on Io that its surface bulges in and out by 330 feet (100 meters), like high and low tides on Earth — but it’s happening on solid ground, rather than in an ocean. Bolton said he often refers to Io as “Jupiter’s tortured moon” because of the ferocious forces it regularly encounters.

The forces exerted on Io by Jupiter, Europa and Ganymede cause Io’s surface to face a tremendous amount of heat, which is why the moon’s subsurface remains like liquid rock. Researchers believe that liquid rock is either made of molten sulfur or silicate rock, and volcanic eruptions help the moon relieve the gravitational pressure.

Io has been studied by multiple spacecraft, including the Pioneer and Voyager probes in the 1970s and the Galileo spacecraft in the 1990s. And now, Juno’s revelations are helping scientists to understand the forces behind the moon’s volcanic activity like never before.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

An artist's illustration depicts Voyager 1 as it travels through interstellar space, or the space b...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Voyager 1 is sending data back to Earth for the first time in 5 months

For the first time in five months, NASA engineers have received decipherable data from Voyager 1 after crafting a creative solution to fix a communication problem aboard humanity’s most distant spacecraft in the cosmos.

22 hours ago

The New Horizons spacecraft took an image of Pluto's heart on July 14, 2015. (Johns Hopkins Univers...

Ashley Strickland

Pluto gained a ‘heart’ after colliding with a planetary body

A huge heart-shaped feature on the surface of Pluto has intrigued astronomers since NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft captured it in a 2015 image. Now, researchers think they have solved the mystery of how the distinctive heart came to be.

1 day ago

FILE - The Lyrid meteor shower is seen over Burg on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn off Germany, F...

Christina Larson, The Associated Press

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend, but it may be hard to see it

The Lyrid meteor shower is underway. But with a nearly full moon in the sky during the peak, it might be tough to see clearly.

2 days ago

Nearly 4,000 of the new Tesla Cybertrucks are being recalled because the accelerator can become stu...

Chris Isidore and Peter Valdes-Dapena

Tesla recalls Cybertruck due to accelerator pedal that can stick

Tesla has been ordered to recall nearly 4,000 of its Cybertrucks due to an accelerator pedal that can stick in place when pressed down.

4 days ago

Zach Lemann, curator of animal collections for the Audubon Insectarium, prepares cicadas for eating...

Kevin McGill, Associated Press

Would you like a cicada salad? The monstrous little noisemakers descend on a New Orleans menu

They may look like little monsters. And their seemingly endless racket may be a nuisance. But as parts of the nation prepare for the emergence of trillions of noisy cicadas, bug experts say the little creatures can also be a tasty snack.

4 days ago

FILE - The Hyundai company logo hangs over a long row of cars at a car dealership in Centennial, Co...

CNN

Hyundai is the latest brand to pause advertising on X due to antisemitism

Hyundai said on Thursday it paused advertising on X, after an ad from the automaker reportedly appeared adjacent to an antisemitic and pro-Hitler post on the social media site.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Unprecedented images reveal jaw-dropping features of Jupiter’s ‘tortured moon’