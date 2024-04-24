Airlines will now be required to give automatic cash refunds for canceled and delayed flights
Apr 24, 2024, 12:02 PM | Updated: 12:03 pm
(Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via AP)
President Joe Biden signed a bill Wednesday that could lead to a nationwide TikTok ban, escalating a massive threat to the company’s US operations.
3 hours ago
President Joe Biden has signed into law a $95 billion war aid measure that includes assistance for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and other allies.
3 hours ago
During the ninth day of Chad Daybell's murder trial, Tammy Daybell's voice was heard in the courtroom in a phone call with a dispatcher.
20 hours ago
A large alligator made its way onto the runway at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida where it had to be captured and taken away for release in a nearby river, officials said.
20 hours ago
The Federal Trade Commission voted to ban measures known as noncompete agreements, which bar workers from jumping to or starting competing companies for a prescribed period of time.
20 hours ago
Former New York Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from the House and is facing federal charges, said he is withdrawing his bid for Congress in New York’s 1st District.
21 hours ago
