Las Vegas Raiders Select Jackson Powers-Johnson In 2024 NFL Draft
Apr 26, 2024, 6:11 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Las Vegas Raiders selected former Corner Canyon High School standout and Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson with the No. 44 overall pick during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft was held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.
With the No. 44 overall pick in the 2024 @NFLDraft, the @Raiders select @CCHSFOOTBALL_ product @BigJax58. #LocalsInTheNFL #NFLDraft #NFL #RaidersNation @ManwillPlumbing pic.twitter.com/ApTadP3QVh
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 27, 2024
Powers-Johnson was the 10th offensive lineman picked in the draft.
The former Chargers standout will join a Las Vegas team that posted an 8-9 record in 2023.
About Jackson Powers-Johnson
Before his college career, Powers-Johnson was a standout player at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. Coming out of high school, Powers-Johnson was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He was ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Utah for the class of 2021.
Following his time with the Chargers, Powers-Johnson chose to attend the University of Oregon.
In 2021, the offensive lineman played in 11 games as a true freshman. A year later, Powers-Johnson played in 12 of the Ducks’ 13 contests.
Last season, Powers-Johnson had a breakout campaign as Oregon’s starting center. After the 2023 season, he was honored as first-team All-Pac-12 and was a unanimous All-American. Powers-Johnson also won the Rimington Trophy as the top center in college football.
Jackson Powers-Johnson seek and destroy pic.twitter.com/rIK395HYPP
— Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 14, 2024
Powers-Johnson helped the Ducks to a 12-2 record in his final season at Oregon.
Jackson Powers-Johnson at the NFL Scouting Combine
Height: 6’ 3’’
Weight: 328 lbs.
Arm: 32 1/4’’
Hand: 9 7/8’’
Vertical Jump: 32’’
Broad Jump: 8’ 8’’
The 2023 Rimington Trophy winner @BigJax58 making moves.#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📸AP#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/OtfjZVMTla
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) March 4, 2024
