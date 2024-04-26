Las Vegas Raiders Select Jackson Powers-Johnson In 2024 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Las Vegas Raiders selected former Corner Canyon High School standout and Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson with the No. 44 overall pick during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jackson Powers-Johnson selected in 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft was held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

Powers-Johnson was the 10th offensive lineman picked in the draft.

The former Chargers standout will join a Las Vegas team that posted an 8-9 record in 2023.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Jackson Powers-Johnson

Before his college career, Powers-Johnson was a standout player at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. Coming out of high school, Powers-Johnson was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He was ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Utah for the class of 2021.

Following his time with the Chargers, Powers-Johnson chose to attend the University of Oregon.

In 2021, the offensive lineman played in 11 games as a true freshman. A year later, Powers-Johnson played in 12 of the Ducks’ 13 contests.

Last season, Powers-Johnson had a breakout campaign as Oregon’s starting center. After the 2023 season, he was honored as first-team All-Pac-12 and was a unanimous All-American. Powers-Johnson also won the Rimington Trophy as the top center in college football.

Jackson Powers-Johnson seek and destroy pic.twitter.com/rIK395HYPP — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 14, 2024

Powers-Johnson helped the Ducks to a 12-2 record in his final season at Oregon.

Height: 6’ 3’’

Weight: 328 lbs.

Arm: 32 1/4’’

Hand: 9 7/8’’

Vertical Jump: 32’’

Broad Jump: 8’ 8’’

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland