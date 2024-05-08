On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

May 8, 2024, 1:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah owns the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and will have the chance to select a top-tier player to add to the roster’s core.

On May 7, the San Jose Sharks won the NHL Draft Lottery, securing the No. 1 pick and the right to pick presumptive franchise player Macklin Celebrini out of Boston University.

RELATED: Utah Secures No. 6 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

Assuming the Sharks select Celebrini and Utah doesn’t trade up or down, only four other teams will pick ahead of the Beehive State’s franchise in the first round.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

In April, Utah GM Bill Armstrong said on KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty that he loves “big defensemen” who play “the right way” and are physical on the ice.

Here are the top prospects projected to go between picks 2-16 and could be available to Utah at No. 6 overall:

Draft prospects for Utah’s NHL team

Ivan Demidov – Right Wing/Center (SKA St. Petersburg)

Date of Birth: December 10, 2005

Height: 5′ 11″

Shoots: Left

League: MHL

Games: 30

Goals: 23

Assists: 37

Points: 60

Artyom Levshunov – Right Defense (Michigan State)

Date of Birth: October 28, 2005

Height: 6′ 2″

Shoots: Right

League: NCAA

Games: 38

Goals: 9

Assists: 26

Points: 35

Cayden Lindstrom – Forward (Medicine Hat)

Date of Birth: February 3, 2006

Height: 6′ 3.25″

Shoots: Left

League: WHL

Games: 32

Goals: 27

Assists: 19

Points: 46

Cole Eiserman – Left Wing (USDP)

Date of Birth: August 29, 2006

Height: 6′ 0″

Shoots: Left

League: NTDP

Games: 57

Goals: 58

Assists: 31

Points: 89

Sam Dickinson – Left Defense (London)

Date of Birth: June 7, 2006

Height: 6′ 2.5″

Shoots: Left

League: OHL

Games: 68

Goals: 18

Assists: 52

Points: 70

Zayne Parekh – Right Defense (Saginaw)

Date of Birth: February 15, 2006

Height: 6′ 0″

Shoots: Right

League: OHL

Games: 66

Goals: 33

Assists: 63

Points: 96

Zeev Buium – Left Defense (Denver)

Date of Birth: December 7, 2005

Height: 6′ 0″

Shoots: Left

League: NCAA

Games: 42

Goals: 11

Assists: 39

Points: 50

Carter Yakenchuk – Right Defense (Calgary)

Date of Birth: September 29, 2005

Height: 6′ 2.75″

Shoots: Right

League: WHL

Games: 66

Goals: 30

Assists: 41

Points: 71

Berkly Catton – Forward (Spokane)

Date of Birth: January 14, 2006

Height: 5′ 10″

Shoots: Left

League: WHL

Games: 68

Goals: 54

Assists: 62

Points: 116

Tij Iginla – Forward (Kelowna)

Date of Birth: August 4, 2006

Height: 5′ 11.75″

Shoots: Left

League: WHL

Games: 64

Goals: 47

Assists: 37

Points: 84

Konsta Helenius – Center/Right Wing (Jukurit)

Date of Birth: May 11, 2006

Height: 5′ 10.75″

Shoots: Right

League: Liiga

Games: 51

Goals: 14

Assists: 22

Points: 36

Anton Silayev – Left Defense (Torpedo)

Date of Birth: April 11, 2006

Height: 6′ 7.0″

Shoots: Left

League: KHL

Games: 63

Goals: 3

Assists: 8

Points: 11

Liam Greentree – Right Wing (Windsor)

Date of Birth: January 1, 2006

Height: 6′ 2.25″

Shoots: Left

League: OHL

Games: 64

Goals: 36

Assists: 54

Points: 90

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård – Forward (Mora IK)

Date of Birth: October 5, 2005

Height: 6′ 1″

Shoots: Right

League: HA

Games: 41

Goals: 8

Assists: 10

Points: 18

Adam Jiricek – Right Defense (HC Plzen)

Date of Birth: June 28, 2006

Height: 6′ 2.5″

Shoots: Right

League: Czech

Games: 19

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Points: 1

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

RELATED STORIES

NHL Draft Order

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No Hate Crime Charges Filed Against Man Who Yelled Racist Slurs At Utah Women’s Basketball Team

A northern Idaho prosecutor won’t bring hate crime charges against an 18-year-old accused of shouting a racist slur at Utah WBB.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Suspected Of Assault Weeks After Crash, Arrest

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is suspected of assault in Dallas, according to a newspaper report Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WNBA To Begin Full-Time Charter Flights This Season, Commissioner Says

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said that the league will launch a charter program “as soon as we can get planes in places.”

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football’s 100 Greatest Players Of All-Time: Nos. 51-75

The next installment of KSL Sports' Greatest BYU football players of all-time ranking.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Secures No. 6 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

Utah's National Hockey League franchise secured the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft following the league's lottery process.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George’s Top Five Plays From 2023-2024 Rookie Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie Keyonte George jumped onto the scene in 2023-24 and immediately became an impact player for Utah. Let’s take a look back at George’s top plays from his rookie campaign. the future’s unlocked 🔓 #TakeNote | @keyonte1george pic.twitter.com/i6kWJhkxNc — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 26, 2024 5 – A New Years […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah