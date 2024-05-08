Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah owns the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and will have the chance to select a top-tier player to add to the roster’s core.

On May 7, the San Jose Sharks won the NHL Draft Lottery, securing the No. 1 pick and the right to pick presumptive franchise player Macklin Celebrini out of Boston University.

Assuming the Sharks select Celebrini and Utah doesn’t trade up or down, only four other teams will pick ahead of the Beehive State’s franchise in the first round.

In April, Utah GM Bill Armstrong said on KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty that he loves “big defensemen” who play “the right way” and are physical on the ice.

Here are the top prospects projected to go between picks 2-16 and could be available to Utah at No. 6 overall:

Draft prospects for Utah’s NHL team

Ivan Demidov – Right Wing/Center (SKA St. Petersburg)

Date of Birth: December 10, 2005

Height: 5′ 11″

Shoots: Left

League: MHL

Games: 30

Goals: 23

Assists: 37

Points: 60

Ivan Demidov had a monster run through January, averaging 3 points per game: • 7 games

• 9 goals

• 7 primary assists, 5 secondary assists

• 39 shots on goal

• Opponents outscored 17-0(!) while on the ice at even-strength#2024NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/VNLOEJhTxe — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) February 6, 2024

Artyom Levshunov – Right Defense (Michigan State)

Date of Birth: October 28, 2005

Height: 6′ 2″

Shoots: Right

League: NCAA

Games: 38

Goals: 9

Assists: 26

Points: 35

Artyom Levshunov converts on the power play and we have a tie game, 1-1 pic.twitter.com/qSGMFLhUTz — Nathaniel Bott (@Nathaniel_Bott) January 21, 2024

Cayden Lindstrom – Forward (Medicine Hat)

Date of Birth: February 3, 2006

Height: 6′ 3.25″

Shoots: Left

League: WHL

Games: 32

Goals: 27

Assists: 19

Points: 46

Remember #SJSharks fans, in the 74.5% chance we do not win the draft lottery, there is a 6’4″ 215 lb kid from British Columbia who’s #slippery as hell & his name is Cayden Lindstrom. pic.twitter.com/NPSE1Nc3C3 — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) May 7, 2024

Cole Eiserman – Left Wing (USDP)

Date of Birth: August 29, 2006

Height: 6′ 0″

Shoots: Left

League: NTDP

Games: 57

Goals: 58

Assists: 31

Points: 89

COLE EISERMAN RESTORES THE LEAD WITH A RECORD-BREAKING GOAL! He sets a new all-time US National Team Development Program goalscoring record with 127. #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/3lTFNXLkmj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 5, 2024

Sam Dickinson – Left Defense (London)

Date of Birth: June 7, 2006

Height: 6′ 2.5″

Shoots: Left

League: OHL

Games: 68

Goals: 18

Assists: 52

Points: 70

Zayne Parekh – Right Defense (Saginaw)

Date of Birth: February 15, 2006

Height: 6′ 0″

Shoots: Right

League: OHL

Games: 66

Goals: 33

Assists: 63

Points: 96

It’s pretty obvious why #NHLDraft prospect Zayne Parekh was named #OHL Defenseman of the Year pic.twitter.com/P351Sdpp5T — Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) April 30, 2024

Zeev Buium – Left Defense (Denver)

Date of Birth: December 7, 2005

Height: 6′ 0″

Shoots: Left

League: NCAA

Games: 42

Goals: 11

Assists: 39

Points: 50

Zeev Buium sends Denver to the NCHC championship game in OT!! 🚨

pic.twitter.com/fbedQBGEoQ — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 23, 2024

Carter Yakenchuk – Right Defense (Calgary)

Date of Birth: September 29, 2005

Height: 6′ 2.75″

Shoots: Right

League: WHL

Games: 66

Goals: 30

Assists: 41

Points: 71

Berkly Catton – Forward (Spokane)

Date of Birth: January 14, 2006

Height: 5′ 10″

Shoots: Left

League: WHL

Games: 68

Goals: 54

Assists: 62

Points: 116

BERKLY CATTON CANNOT BE STOPPED 🚨🚨 His 47th goal of the season and 4th point of the night gives the Chiefs a two-goal cushion at 1:40 of the third. Assist to Parrsy.#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/h8n4IuNt25 — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) March 6, 2024

Tij Iginla – Forward (Kelowna)

Date of Birth: August 4, 2006

Height: 5′ 11.75″

Shoots: Left

League: WHL

Games: 64

Goals: 47

Assists: 37

Points: 84

Konsta Helenius – Center/Right Wing (Jukurit)

Date of Birth: May 11, 2006

Height: 5′ 10.75″

Shoots: Right

League: Liiga

Games: 51

Goals: 14

Assists: 22

Points: 36

Anton Silayev – Left Defense (Torpedo)

Date of Birth: April 11, 2006

Height: 6′ 7.0″

Shoots: Left

League: KHL

Games: 63

Goals: 3

Assists: 8

Points: 11

FIRST KHL GOAL ALERT ‼️

YOUNGEST GOAL SCORER IN TORPEDO HISTORY

17 years and 158 days

🚨 Anton Silayev PP #TOR

3-3 #KHL pic.twitter.com/xuTpDhoVBa — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) September 16, 2023

Liam Greentree – Right Wing (Windsor)

Date of Birth: January 1, 2006

Height: 6′ 2.25″

Shoots: Left

League: OHL

Games: 64

Goals: 36

Assists: 54

Points: 90

🇨🇦 strikes 2:18 into the semi! @SpitsHockey captain Liam Greentree rips a one-timer for his second of the tournament! #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/gJpBjqYwjA — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 4, 2024

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård – Forward (Mora IK)

Date of Birth: October 5, 2005

Height: 6′ 1″

Shoots: Right

League: HA

Games: 41

Goals: 8

Assists: 10

Points: 18

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård. 18 år gammel. Skyter som en hest. Vi har fått vår egen Ovechkin. #2hockey pic.twitter.com/9fiMzbMtfe — Jonas Bariås (@jbariaas) April 26, 2024

Adam Jiricek – Right Defense (HC Plzen)

Date of Birth: June 28, 2006

Height: 6′ 2.5″

Shoots: Right

League: Czech

Games: 19

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Points: 1

Yeah, Adam Jiricek (2024) is going to be some fun pic.twitter.com/VxtQEhihJJ — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) July 30, 2023

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

NHL Draft Order

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Utah Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh) Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

