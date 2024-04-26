Former BYU QB Taysom Hill Announces Saints Pick At 2024 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill took the stage at the 2024 NFL Draft and announced a second round selection by the New Orleans Saints.

Taysom Hill announces Saints’ draft pick

The NFL Draft is being held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan from April 25–27.

During the second round of the draft on Friday, April 26, the Saints traded up after a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Hill took the stage in Detroit and went up to the microphone to announce the Saints’ selection.

New Orleans drafted former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and the pick was announced by one of his new teammates.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

2024 NFL Draft Schedule

RELATED: How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1: Begins on Thursday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT)

Rounds 2-3: Begins on Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. (MDT)

Rounds 4-7: Begins on Saturday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT)

Our guy Taysom Hill at the NFL Draft 😁 Taysom will be announcing our second-round pick ⭐️ 📺 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN2/ABC pic.twitter.com/tXJ6icB9x1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 26, 2024

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 49 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland