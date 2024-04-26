On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Warriors Beat Old Glory DC, Start First Win Streak Of 2024 Season

Apr 26, 2024, 9:06 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors fought hard in the rain and picked up a big 31-24 win over Old Glory DC on Friday.

The Warriors will stay in Utah for their next match against the Houston Sabercats on Saturday, May 4.

Warriors Old Glory DC

The Utah Warriors hosted Old Glory DC at Zions Bank Stadium on Friday, April 26.

Utah improved to 4-4 with the seven-point win over Old Glory.

First Half

Utah got possession first but the DC defense came out of the gates strong and immediately forced a turnover.

The Warriors defense brought similar energy and got a quick stop on Old Glory’s first possession.

After Utah got the ball back, they took off.

The first try came in the 8th minute. Frank Lochore touched the ball down in the in-goal area after a scrum and Joel Hodgson nailed the conversion kick to make it 7-0.

In the 14th minute, Utah scored again in a familiar fashion.

Dylan Nel dove out of a scrum toward the try line and made it for the second score of the game. Hodgson made the second conversion kick as well, 14-0.

In the 24th minute, the Warriors found themselves with numbers on the right side. After a few passes, the ball found Mika Kruse who took it in for the third try of the first half.

Utah built a commanding 21-0 lead with 15 minutes left in the first half.

Old Glory DC would score a try to stop the bleeding before the halftime break. The conversion kick was missed, leaving the score at 21-5.

The defense picked up in the final 10 minutes of the half and the score stayed at 21-5 going into the break.

Second Half

The late defensive push from the first half carried over to the second.

Neither side could get much going in the opening ten minutes of the half. In the 52nd, Utah broke the cold spell.

Initially called a no-try, Kieran McClea got tackled across the line and placed the ball down for five points. Hodgson made another conversion to give Utah a 28-5 lead.

Old Glory had an answer this time and added seven to their total just a few minutes later.

As the midpoint of the second half approached, it began to pour at Zions Bank Stadium. With 20 minutes left, Utah led 28-12.

In the 65th minute, Utah had the ball with their backs against their own in-goal area. The rain caused a missed catch which resulted in a scrum just five yards from the try-line.

After a few failed attempts up the middle for DC, they threw a pass to the right sideline and closed the Utah lead even further.

A made conversion kick dropped the lead to nine, 28-19.

In the 76th minute, Hodgson put a penalty kick through the uprights to make it 31-19.

Old Glory DC scored a try in the final seconds but it was too little, too late. Utah picks up a home win in the rain, 31-24.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL Sports

