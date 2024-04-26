On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Calls Kingsley Suamataia On NFL Draft Night

Apr 26, 2024, 11:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Kingsley Suamataia is going to the Kansas City Chiefs, where legend Andy Reid will coach him.

Suamataia was selected in the second round at pick number 63 by the two-time Super Bowl Champions. The Chiefs moved up to select the star offensive tackle out of BYU.

Andy Reid has never been shy about pursuing BYU guys as a BYU alum himself.

BYU football alums chat on NFL draft night

Before the Chiefs were on the clock for the 63rd pick, Reid called Suamataia to inform him that the 6-foot-5, 326-pound prospect would be their selection.

“You healthy? We’re gonna put your name here in a second,” Reid said to Suamataia. “…You fired up?”

Later in the video shared by the Chiefs social media team, Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach spoke to Suamataia and said, “I wish you were in the draft room with us. Coach Reid was sweating for like ten picks. Because you know, the two most important things to him are offensive linemen and BYU graduates.”

Reid was a former BYU football player and graduate assistant. His ties to the program remain strong. Last month, Reid attended a BYU basketball game in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, decked out in BYU gear.

“Coach Andy Reid loves his BYU guys,” said Suamataia on Friday night during a Zoom call with Chiefs reporters. “Just being able to talk with Coach Reid felt like home already. It felt like I was sitting at home and chilling with one of my uncles.”

Kingsley Suamataia steps into the Chiefs organization

Suamataia steps into a Chiefs organization that needs offensive tackles to contend for immediate playing time. He will have the chance to protect the league’s best quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Next week, Suamataia will be in Kansas City for the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, which will be held from May 4 to 6.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Way Too Early NFL Draft Preview For Utah State’s Jalen Royals

Speed and shiftiness have been paramount in Blake Anderson's offense, and senior wideout Jalen Royals has those traits in spades. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Way Too Early NFL Draft Preview For Utah State’s Ike Larsen

Since stepping on campus in 2021, Utah State safety Ike Larsen has been one of the best athletes in the locker room.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Look At BYU Football’s Top Prospects For 2025 NFL Draft

Taking an early look at some of BYU's top prospects for the 2025 NFL draft.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Beat Old Glory DC, Start First Win Streak Of 2024 Season

Utah Warriors Rugby fought hard in the rain and picked up a big 31-24 home win over Old Glory DC on Friday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Broncos Select Utah DE Jonah Elliss In 2024 NFL Draft

Former Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss heard his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Highland Star Haloti Ngata Announces Ravens Pick At 2024 NFL Draft

Former Highland High product and football star Haloti Ngata announced a pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2024 NFL Draft.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Calls Kingsley Suamataia On NFL Draft Night