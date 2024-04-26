Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Calls Kingsley Suamataia On NFL Draft Night

PROVO, Utah – Kingsley Suamataia is going to the Kansas City Chiefs, where legend Andy Reid will coach him.

Suamataia was selected in the second round at pick number 63 by the two-time Super Bowl Champions. The Chiefs moved up to select the star offensive tackle out of BYU.

Andy Reid has never been shy about pursuing BYU guys as a BYU alum himself.

BYU football alums chat on NFL draft night

Before the Chiefs were on the clock for the 63rd pick, Reid called Suamataia to inform him that the 6-foot-5, 326-pound prospect would be their selection.

Coach Reid, this one’s for you 🤣 Welcome to the Kingdom, Kingsley! pic.twitter.com/BaxbmJPc3r — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2024

“You healthy? We’re gonna put your name here in a second,” Reid said to Suamataia. “…You fired up?”

Later in the video shared by the Chiefs social media team, Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach spoke to Suamataia and said, “I wish you were in the draft room with us. Coach Reid was sweating for like ten picks. Because you know, the two most important things to him are offensive linemen and BYU graduates.”

Reid was a former BYU football player and graduate assistant. His ties to the program remain strong. Last month, Reid attended a BYU basketball game in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, decked out in BYU gear.

“Coach Andy Reid loves his BYU guys,” said Suamataia on Friday night during a Zoom call with Chiefs reporters. “Just being able to talk with Coach Reid felt like home already. It felt like I was sitting at home and chilling with one of my uncles.”

Kingsley Suamataia steps into the Chiefs organization

Suamataia steps into a Chiefs organization that needs offensive tackles to contend for immediate playing time. He will have the chance to protect the league’s best quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Next week, Suamataia will be in Kansas City for the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, which will be held from May 4 to 6.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

