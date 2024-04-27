Predicting Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Draft Prospects For Utah Football

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Draft is on its final day which means it is time to dream about the 2025 NFL Draft and take a way-too-early look at potential prospects from Utah football.

The Utes are turning into a must-stop venue for NFL teams looking to bring in high-level talent that is disciplined and ready for the pros.

Here are the guys we think the NFL will be interested in from Utah football come time for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Utah Football Seniors That Will Be Looked At Closely For The 2025 NFL Draft

Quarterback Cam Rising Tight End Brant Kuithe Running Back Micah Bernard Defensive End Van Fillinger Safety Alaka’i Gilman Cornerback Kenan Johnson Offensive Lineman Johnny Maea Wide Receiver Dorian Singer Defensive Tackle Junior Tafuna Cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn

Additionally, Utah has a few seniors that could earn attention with a big season.

The Utes have a trio of receivers that have shown flashes through their careers but need some consistency in 2024 to move up NFL scout’s radars: Mycah Pittman, Money Parks, and Munir McClain. Defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi could also have a chance at making a case for himself along with linebacker Karene Reid, and tight end Miki Suguturaga.

One other linebacker to watch that will be interesting to see what happens with is Levani Damuni. Unfortunately, Damuni will miss most of if not all of the 2024 football season with an injury. He’s been very productive through his career and could potentially decide to just go for the NFL, or see if he can get a year back to try again.

Utah Football Juniors Who Could Leave Early With A Good Season

Utah’s senior class is bigger than we’ve seen in years past and as you can see loaded with potential NFL talent. The Utes also have a few juniors that could be interesting to the NFL with a strong season.

Linebacker Lander Barton Tight End Dallen Bentley Running Back Jaylon Glover Tight End Landen King Offensive Lineman Jaren Kump Offensive Lineman Michael Mokofisi Defensive Tackle Simote Pepa Tight End Carsen Ryan

