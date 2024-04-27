On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Predicting Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Draft Prospects For Utah Football

Apr 27, 2024, 5:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Draft is on its final day which means it is time to dream about the 2025 NFL Draft and take a way-too-early look at potential prospects from Utah football.

The Utes are turning into a must-stop venue for NFL teams looking to bring in high-level talent that is disciplined and ready for the pros.

Here are the guys we think the NFL will be interested in from Utah football come time for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Utah Football Seniors That Will Be Looked At Closely For The 2025 NFL Draft

  1. Quarterback Cam Rising
  2. Tight End Brant Kuithe
  3. Running Back Micah Bernard
  4. Defensive End Van Fillinger
  5. Safety Alaka’i Gilman
  6. Cornerback Kenan Johnson
  7. Offensive Lineman Johnny Maea
  8. Wide Receiver Dorian Singer
  9. Defensive Tackle Junior Tafuna
  10. Cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn

Additionally, Utah has a few seniors that could earn attention with a big season.

The Utes have a trio of receivers that have shown flashes through their careers but need some consistency in 2024 to move up NFL scout’s radars: Mycah Pittman, Money Parks, and Munir McClain. Defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi could also have a chance at making a case for himself along with linebacker Karene Reid, and tight end Miki Suguturaga.

One other linebacker to watch that will be interesting to see what happens with is Levani Damuni. Unfortunately, Damuni will miss most of if not all of the 2024 football season with an injury. He’s been very productive through his career and could potentially decide to just go for the NFL, or see if he can get a year back to try again.

Utah Football Juniors Who Could Leave Early With A Good Season

Utah’s senior class is bigger than we’ve seen in years past and as you can see loaded with potential NFL talent. The Utes also have a few juniors that could be interesting to the NFL with a strong season.

  1. Linebacker Lander Barton
  2. Tight End Dallen Bentley
  3. Running Back Jaylon Glover
  4. Tight End Landen King
  5. Offensive Lineman Jaren Kump
  6. Offensive Lineman Michael Mokofisi
  7. Defensive Tackle Simote Pepa
  8. Tight End Carsen Ryan

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Calls Kingsley Suamataia On NFL Draft Night

Before Suamataia was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs, he received a phone call from a fellow BYU alum.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Way Too Early NFL Draft Preview For Utah State’s Jalen Royals

Speed and shiftiness have been paramount in Blake Anderson's offense, and senior wideout Jalen Royals has those traits in spades. 

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Way Too Early NFL Draft Preview For Utah State’s Ike Larsen

Since stepping on campus in 2021, Utah State safety Ike Larsen has been one of the best athletes in the locker room.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Look At BYU Football’s Top Prospects For 2025 NFL Draft

Taking an early look at some of BYU's top prospects for the 2025 NFL draft.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Beat Old Glory DC, Start First Win Streak Of 2024 Season

Utah Warriors Rugby fought hard in the rain and picked up a big 31-24 home win over Old Glory DC on Friday.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Broncos Select Utah DE Jonah Elliss In 2024 NFL Draft

Former Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss heard his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Predicting Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Draft Prospects For Utah Football