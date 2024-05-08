Fidel Barajas Scores First Real Salt Lake Goal In U.S. Open Cup

SANDY, Utah – 17-year-old Fidel Barajas cut a two-goal deficit in half as Real Salt Lake scrambled after giving up two goals in less than three minutes.

Real Salt Lake faces New Mexico United in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday, May 8.

Tidy finish from Fidel Barajas for his first MLS goal 🇺🇸🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/ZxTwFJetdE — USMNTrev (@Eyesandvibes) May 9, 2024

Barajas took a header pass from Zavier Gozo and broke free into the box. Barajas beat Alexandros Tabakis to make it a 2-1 game.

It was the first goal of Barajas’ RSL career.

RSL Tops Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake recorded seven shots in the first half, including two on goal. Sporting KC owned possession for only 36.5 percent of the half and was limited to six shots, including just one on frame.

Real Salt Lake’s chances continued in the second half and seemed plentiful. After the break, multiple balls bounced the wrong for RSL inside the 18-yard box. A couple of would-be goals landed on the near post rather than sailing on frame and into the net.

RSL’s pressure finally resulted in an 81st-minute goal when Chicho Arango’s ninth goal of the season broke a scoreless tie.

The home side held off Sporting KC in the closing minutes to secure three points at home and a third straight victory.

Real Salt Lake resumes the MLS regular season when it travels to Carson, CA, for a matchup with the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 11. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. MT at Dignity Health Sports Park. RSL is 20-24-14 all-time against the Galaxy. The teams went 1-1-1 against each other in 2023.

All MLS games are broadcast on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

