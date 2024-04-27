BYU’s Jaxson Robinson To Enter Transfer Portal While Pursuing NBA

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball standout Jaxson Robinson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Robinson entered the NBA draft earlier this week. While also chasing the NBA, Robinson told ESPN he will also enter the portal.

NEWS: BYU’s Jaxson Robinson will enter the transfer portal, he told ESPN. Robinson, also testing the NBA draft waters, will consider returning to BYU, as well as Kentucky, in addition to the NBA and other college options. STORY: https://t.co/YFZLkf9vWS pic.twitter.com/7ZhLh3spSv — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 27, 2024

The NCAA has a new rule requiring all transfers—including graduate transfers like Robinson—to be in the portal by May 1.

This gives Robinson options to pursue his next move.

Robinson has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. If he stays in college basketball, a move to Kentucky to follow former BYU head coach Mark Pope could be in play.

Robinson earned his undergraduate degree from BYU this week.

Pope gave Robinson an opportunity at BYU after stints at Texas A&M and Arkansas. During Pope’s introductory press conference this month, Robinson shared a video of Pope being introduced on Instagram.

ESPN also reports that Robinson is considering a return to BYU. Phoenix Suns Associate Head Coach Kevin Young now leads the Cougars.

Jaxson Robinson is entering the Transfer Portal.

This past season, Robinson led BYU basketball in scoring at 14.2 points per game. The 6-foot-7 guard shot 35% from three-point range. He earned Sixth Man of the Year in the Big 12 Conference.

Robinson occasionally appeared on mock drafts as a first-round prospect throughout the past season.

“When you just look at Jaxson, you see this guy that’s 6-6, 7-2 (wingspan). Those are NBA dimensions without a doubt,” said former BYU head coach Mark Pope to KSL Sports in January. “His skill level and his ability to handle the ball and make plays; clearly, he’s an elite-level shooter that’s just growing into that as he becomes more and more confident. He still has so much untapped potential in terms of he could have a game-altering impact on the defensive end. He’s still trying to learn that part of it.”

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held June 26-27 in Brooklyn, New York.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

