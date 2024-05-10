Two hospitalized in ATV accident at North Willow Canyon
May 9, 2024, 6:49 PM
(Tooele County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)
GRANTSVILLE — Two people were hospitalized after an ATV accident at North Willow Canyon Wednesday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 8 p.m., TCSO received a call about the accident just west of Grantsville Reservoir.
Officials report that two people “rolled with the Utility vehicle down a steep incline.”
The 64-year-old was “hoisted up and out of the mountain” by the Department of Public Safety. They had severe injuries and were taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter.
The 56-year-old had moderate to severe injuries. They were transported to the hospital by ground.