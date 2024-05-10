On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Two hospitalized in ATV accident at North Willow Canyon

May 9, 2024, 6:49 PM

tooele county sheriff's office...

FILE (Tooele County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

(Tooele County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

GRANTSVILLE — Two people were hospitalized after an ATV accident at North Willow Canyon Wednesday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8 p.m., TCSO received a call about the accident just west of Grantsville Reservoir.

Map of North Willow Canyon

Officials report that two people “rolled with the Utility vehicle down a steep incline.”

The 64-year-old was “hoisted up and out of the mountain” by the Department of Public Safety. They had severe injuries and were taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter.

The 56-year-old had moderate to severe injuries. They were transported to the hospital by ground.

